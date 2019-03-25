Elise M. Stefanik Photoshoot, Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., America - 13 Apr 2015
Today's Top Stories
1
Elise Stefanik Is Going to Bring Women to the GOP
image
2
Vote in Marie Claire's March Dadness Tournament
image
3
The Couple With One Big Spender and One Saver
image
4
The 60 Best Online Shopping Sites to Buy From
image
5
Ashley Judd Talks Sex—and Reading

Hilary Duff Just Shared an Intimate Video of Her Daughter's Home Water Birth

image
Getty Images

    Hilary Duff gave birth to her daughter, Banks, five months ago and in honor of her birthday, Duff shared a very personal video of her home water birth on Instagram.

    "I’ve been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal...it was so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged...for the first time," she captioned the video. "In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together. Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos). I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along. The time is already going so fast..she tried avocado yesterday! Anyway... feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks (oh and thanks for quitting colic) that was a doozy."

    Duff told People last November that she went into labor at 12:30 a.m. "for a really long time" before she started pushing. At one point, she even told her boyfriend Matthew Koma “You have to shut up. You’re going to die if you say that again!” Relatable.

    Koma commented on the post, "Proud is an understatement. Let's do it again" with a shocked emoji.

    View this post on Instagram

    I’ve been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal.... it was so absolutely lovely and rewarding(and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged ...for the first time, In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together. Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos). I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along. The time is already going so fast..she tried avocado yesterday! Anyway... feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks (oh and thanks for quitting colic) that was a doozy ( @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm )

    A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

    The actress is also the mother of seven-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Story
    image
    Hilary Duff's Boyfriend Jokingly Fake-Trolls Her
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image The Best Reactions to Mel B's Big Reveal
    image Harry and Meghan's Big Move to Frogmore is Delayed
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Meghan's Motherhood Will be California-Inspired
    2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party - Arrivals How Wells Adams Cheers Up Sarah Hyland
    The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II Queen Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Harry and Meghan
    image The Complex Dating History of the KarJenners
    image The Prank That Made Kate Lose Her Cool
    queen elizabeth custom matching umbrellas fulton Queen Elizabeth's Umbrellas Match Her Outfits
    image Barack Obama Wrote Sweet Letter to J.Lo and A-Rod
    image Will Meghan Markle Give Birth in the Lindo Wing?