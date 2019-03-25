Hilary Duff gave birth to her second child, Banks Violet, in October.

Duff has been very candid about having a "drug-free," natural birthing experience.

Today, Duff shared an intimate video of her home water birth on Instagram.

Hilary Duff gave birth to her daughter, Banks, five months ago and in honor of her birthday, Duff shared a very personal video of her home water birth on Instagram.

"I’ve been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal...it was so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged...for the first time," she captioned the video. "In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together. Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos). I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along. The time is already going so fast..she tried avocado yesterday! Anyway... feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks (oh and thanks for quitting colic) that was a doozy."

Duff told People last November that she went into labor at 12:30 a.m. "for a really long time" before she started pushing. At one point, she even told her boyfriend Matthew Koma “You have to shut up. You’re going to die if you say that again!” Relatable.

Koma commented on the post, "Proud is an understatement. Let's do it again" with a shocked emoji.

The actress is also the mother of seven-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE