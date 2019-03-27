John Legend, EGOT winner and iconic singer, posted a video of him and daughter Luna singing "Baby Shark" together sweetly and donning matching daddy-daughter sunglasses.

John cues Luna in and sings slowly, gently teaching her the words and notes to sing.

John, despite being known as a badass singer, is even more well-known as the plus-one of Chrissy and dad to Luna and Miles. In all of 2018, his most popular Instagram photos and video were all about "love and lactation."

In the video, John asks Luna what's on his shirt (it's sharks) and then he leads her in to the song. He sings slowly and cues her in, focusing on the exact notes for her to mirror him. But then, Luna gets extremely excited and starts singing on her own. It's a sweet look at the dynamic between the two.

This is far from the first time John has gushed about his kids with the model-author-actress. He goes on vacation with them regularly and snaps photos as the proud, dorky dad. But this seems like special bonding time for him and Luna to connect on a new level, and I am HERE FOR IT.

Here's the video:

Honestly, Luna's already got the lyrics down pat, so she's halfway there already.

And later he posted a daddy-daughter photo:

I love it. Keep singing, Luna!

