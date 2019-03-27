image
John Legend Is Already Teaching Daughter Luna How to Sing

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
NBCGetty Images
    • John cues Luna in and sings slowly, gently teaching her the words and notes to sing.
      • John, despite being known as a badass singer, is even more well-known as the plus-one of Chrissy and dad to Luna and Miles. In all of 2018, his most popular Instagram photos and video were all about "love and lactation."

        Could John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna be following in her famous singer dad's footsteps?? John was out to lunch with her and shot video of the two doing an impromptu duet to the modern classic/insanely catchy and kind of annoying song "Baby Shark." In addition to the video just being too cute for words, it's obvious John is already encouraging creativity in his kids and might even be teaching Luna how to sing!

        In the video, John asks Luna what's on his shirt (it's sharks) and then he leads her in to the song. He sings slowly and cues her in, focusing on the exact notes for her to mirror him. But then, Luna gets extremely excited and starts singing on her own. It's a sweet look at the dynamic between the two.

        This is far from the first time John has gushed about his kids with the model-author-actress. He goes on vacation with them regularly and snaps photos as the proud, dorky dad. But this seems like special bonding time for him and Luna to connect on a new level, and I am HERE FOR IT.

        Here's the video:

        View this post on Instagram

        Making too much noise at lunch

        A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

        Honestly, Luna's already got the lyrics down pat, so she's halfway there already.

        And later he posted a daddy-daughter photo:

        View this post on Instagram

        Daddy Shark + Luna Shark

        A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

        I love it. Keep singing, Luna!

