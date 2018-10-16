image
Today's Top Stories
1
These 50 Women Are Changing the World
US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-AFTERMATH
2
How You Can Help Hurricane Michael Survivors Now
image
3
These Mascaras Will Double Your Lash Volume
image
4
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
5
15 Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Charities

Prince Harry Introduced Meghan Markle to His 98-Year-Old Australian BFF During Their Tour

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Being a "working royal" is not a part-time job. While some members of the royal family (like Princess Eugenie, who just married her longtime love Jack Brooksbank) can have regular jobs and regular-ish lives, the inner circle of the Windsor fam are full-time public figures and representatives of the monarchy and the United Kingdom around the world. Representing a whole country all around the world means a lot of travel and right now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Down Under, repping Queen Elizabeth II like champs.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The trip marks the couple's first royal tour since they wed in May and Meghan's first royal tour, well, ever. Harry, however, is a royal tour veteran and no stranger to Australia in particular. He's visited the country twice in recent years alone—in 2015 and 2017.

During those visits, he met with countless Australian officials and royal fans, but one formed a special bond with Harry: 98-year-old Daphne Dunne.

Harry and Daphne connected during both his 2015 and 2017 trips to Australia and when Harry and Meghan stepped out to greet crowds of well-wishers at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, the nonagenarian was there, waiting to say hi to her old friend. Harry greeted Daphne with a hug because that's how old friends say hello and they are forever BFFs (in my mind, at least).

image
Getty Images

Naturally, Harry introduced Meghan to Daphne, who was immediately like, "I heard the good news!" The good news, of course, is the Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child (the couple announced the news on Monday, just before they arrived in Australia).

"Thank you!" Meghan replied, according to E! News. "What an exciting time. Yes, I've been so happy."

Dunne reportedly said the news was "marvelous" and "just what Harry needs."

And, in case you're doubting this friendship at all, Meghan was also overheard telling Daphne that she had seen the pictures of her and Harry from his last two visits to Australia and that they were "very sweet." Harry shows off pictures of his best Aussie friend. It's adorable.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Arrive In Australia
Harry and Meghan Have Arrived in Australia
image
The Latest on Meghan and Harry's First Royal Tour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
(FILE) The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son Can Non-Royals Give Birth in the Lindo Wing?
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1 When Meghan Told Her BFF That She Was Pregnant
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan and Kate's First Pregnancy Events Compared
image Prepare to Melt at the Sight of Meghan and a Baby
image Meghan Markle Ditched the Heels and Wore Flats
image
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Harry and Meghan Made Their First Stop in Oz
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour
image How Meghan's Pregnancy Will Affect Her First Tour
image Queen Elizabeth Gave Prince Harry a New Title