Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Confirmed Their Official Royal Birth Plans for Baby Sussex

They're doing things a little differently.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have confirmed plans for the upcoming birth of their first child.
  • Doing things a little differently to Prince William and Kate Middleton, they will participate in a photoshoot two days after the arrival of their baby, rather than so soon after the birth.
  • The royal couple have stressed their hope that they can privately enjoy at least the first days with their new arrival before sharing Baby Sussex with the world.

    It seems as though royal family fans have been speculating on the details of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy for months on end now (probably nine, to be exact…), but the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry have this morning confirmed a few important, final details around their plans for the birth of their first child.

    While it remains officially unannounced as to exactly where Meghan Markle has chosen to give birth in the upcoming weeks, the royal couple have made it clear that they’re hoping to retain a fair amount of privacy once their first born does arrive, and that they plan to do things differently to the usual royal routine.

    Well, it wouldn’t be the Sussexes if they didn’t mix things up at least a little...

    image
    Getty Images

    Royal correspondent Rebecca English revealed on Twitter that future mom and dad Meghan and Harry will not be sharing the exact details of their birth plans and have elected to keep the birth of Baby Sussex entirely private.

    However, the new parents “will facilitate a photocall around two days afterwards.”

    This is a very different approach to sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and Harry’s older brother, Prince William, who have so far welcomed three royal babies into the world, and are kind of a dab hand at the whole thing. With each of their births at the Lindo Wing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have appeared for their famous front steps photoshoot just mere hours after giving birth.

    The latest reports suggest that Meghan and Harry have put their foot down when it comes to maintaining some important levels of privacy, and are keen to enjoy the precious first hours of their baby behind closed doors, just as a normal couple would.

    According to the new details, the Sussexes have made “a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

    Seeing as the couple have only just recently launched their own joint Instagram page, it's thought that they may also choose to share a selection of personal images of Baby Sussex alongside the official photocall, which are guaranteed to be all kinds of adorable.

    View this post on Instagram

    What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    Well, there go those Lindo Wing steps dreams, but it was always unlikely to happen. Who wants to be on Instagram refresh duty?

