The Sussex Royal Instagram account has already had to take down and repost one of their posts promoting charities instead of sending gifts to their new baby.

The changes were very minor, but it's a little glimpse into how they're adapting to their social media presence.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already broken records on Instagram, and their account just continues to grow.

If I had a nickel for every time I had to take down and repost something on social media—I misspelled something on Twitter, or my image shows up blank on Instagram, amongst a million other things—I'd be rich. And it turns out the Sussex Royal Instagram account is no different! Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that the Sussexes' official Instagram account had made a couple errors in their original post about where to donate in lieu of sending them gifts for the upcoming Baby Sussex. They had to take it down and repost just like the rest of us.

The account (4 millions followers and still growing) apparently "removed a repetitive last line in the caption and swapped the photo of the quote." So, tiny tweaks, nothing major—not like an oh NO I posted that?? kind of thing, thank goodness.

Chances are, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle totally have a social media person to help them with their account, but in my mind, Harry posts something without proofreading, Meghan goes on and looks at it (you know she has more time on her hands know, relaxing before baby) and screeches that OMG Harry you made a spelling mistake. Everybody panics, the post is deleted, balanced is restored through a repost.

In all seriousness, I can already see Meghan's influence in the social media so far—there's a big focus on charity work, including one from Meghan's home state of California, and there are a few behind-the-scenes photos of Meghan and Harry being adorable together. But it's not in-your-face and ostentatious: They're off to a good start, is what I'm saying.

Here's what the post looks like now:

And this is what it used to look like, courtesy of royal account Gert's Royals:

SussexRoyal deleted their original post and made an almost identical one. (They removed the repetitive last line & swapped the photo of the quote) pic.twitter.com/d5Cv03ftY1 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) April 6, 2019

Again, this is clearly not a big deal—just a funny, human moment from some of my favorite royals.

