Oops—"Sussex Royal" Had to Delete and Repost Their Latest Instagram Post

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Jonathan Brady - PA ImagesGetty Images
    • The changes were very minor, but it's a little glimpse into how they're adapting to their social media presence.

        If I had a nickel for every time I had to take down and repost something on social media—I misspelled something on Twitter, or my image shows up blank on Instagram, amongst a million other things—I'd be rich. And it turns out the Sussex Royal Instagram account is no different! Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that the Sussexes' official Instagram account had made a couple errors in their original post about where to donate in lieu of sending them gifts for the upcoming Baby Sussex. They had to take it down and repost just like the rest of us.

        The account (4 millions followers and still growing) apparently "removed a repetitive last line in the caption and swapped the photo of the quote." So, tiny tweaks, nothing major—not like an oh NO I posted that?? kind of thing, thank goodness.

        Chances are, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle totally have a social media person to help them with their account, but in my mind, Harry posts something without proofreading, Meghan goes on and looks at it (you know she has more time on her hands know, relaxing before baby) and screeches that OMG Harry you made a spelling mistake. Everybody panics, the post is deleted, balanced is restored through a repost.

        In all seriousness, I can already see Meghan's influence in the social media so far—there's a big focus on charity work, including one from Meghan's home state of California, and there are a few behind-the-scenes photos of Meghan and Harry being adorable together. But it's not in-your-face and ostentatious: They're off to a good start, is what I'm saying.

        Here's what the post looks like now:

        View this post on Instagram

        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so grateful for the well wishes in anticipation of their first born. Today we introduce you to one of four charities the couple has asked that you consider supporting in lieu of sending gifts. Please meet The Lunchbox Fund:@thelunchboxfund provides a nutritious daily school meal to children in South Africa who would otherwise go hungry. Since its inception, @thelunchboxfund has provided over 20 million meals to school children in need. This meal encourages children to attend school and enables them to better concentrate and maximise their learning potential. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are committed to supporting the children and communities of the 53 commonwealth countries around the world. For those members of the public who have graciously asked to send baby gifts for the couple’s upcoming arrival, they ask that instead, you consider lending your support to @thelunchboxfund or the other 3 charities we will be sharing on our page Thank you for your kindness! Photos courtesy of: @thelunchboxfund

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        And this is what it used to look like, courtesy of royal account Gert's Royals:

        Again, this is clearly not a big deal—just a funny, human moment from some of my favorite royals.

