image
Today's Top Stories
1
Women of the Hour: Thandie, Elisabeth, and Sandra
image
2
The 'GOT' Costume Designer Is Spilling Secrets
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR
3
The Secret to Jennifer Garner’s Ageless Skin
image
4
The Zodiac Signs That Will Find Love at Coachella
image
5
The Co-Founder of Modern Fertility's Work Uniform

Sarah Hyland Claps Back About Her Curly Hair

"IT’S JUST MY HAIR."

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • Because the Internet is the Internet, people are commenting on social media that it's a perm. (Per Sarah, it is not.)

        Sarah Hyland got a haircut two weeks ago, which she's using to show off a short version of her naturally curly hair. It's a stark change from her Modern Family Haley look and the straight hair she often sports on red carpets—before she made the switch, Sarah said it was time for a new lewk and to take out Haley's extensions (I also looooove the short summer haircut with an abiding passion, so I feel this very strongly). Plus, her boyfriend Wells Adams loves it, so everything is perfect, right? NOPE, because people apparently think it's a perm, and Sarah is not here for that.

        In response to a fan's tweet that referenced Hyland showing off her "permed hair," she clapped back: "I’d like to say this once. IT’S NOT A PERM. IT’S JUST MY HAIR."

        image
        Getty Images

        I find this intriguing—Sarah has had curly hair before, both in its long and short forms, but I guess it's just so curly now that it's wigging people out? (Corny pun intended, sorry.)

        Here's Sarah with her hair straight for comparison:

        And here's a look at her natural curls:

        Lol—poor Sarah. You tell 'em! As a fellow curly girl, I understand.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Wells Adams Is Planning Wedding to Sarah Hyland
        image
        How Sarah Hyland Coped With Suicidal Thoughts
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Geri Horner Practices Iconic Spice Girls Dance
        image The Zodiac Signs That Will Find Love at Coachella
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle's Getting Her Own Vegetable Garden
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 3 What's Next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
        image Every Clue About Who Wins 'The Bachelorette'
        image The Trailer for Beyoncé's Documentary is Here
        image The 'GOT' Costume Designer Is Spilling Secrets
        Solange Knowles Honored As 2018 Harvard Artist Of The Year Why Solange Isn't Performing at Coachella Anymore
        image Miranda Lambert Shaded Blake Shelton to His Face
        image Sussex Royal Instagram Had to Delete a Recent Post