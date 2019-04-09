Sarah Hyland just got a lob haircut, and she's using it to show off her gorgeous, naturally curly hair.

Because the Internet is the Internet, people are commenting on social media that it's a perm. (Per Sarah, it is not.)

Sarah Hyland got a haircut two weeks ago, which she's using to show off a short version of her naturally curly hair. It's a stark change from her Modern Family Haley look and the straight hair she often sports on red carpets—before she made the switch, Sarah said it was time for a new lewk and to take out Haley's extensions (I also looooove the short summer haircut with an abiding passion, so I feel this very strongly). Plus, her boyfriend Wells Adams loves it, so everything is perfect, right? NOPE, because people apparently think it's a perm, and Sarah is not here for that.

In response to a fan's tweet that referenced Hyland showing off her "permed hair," she clapped back: "I’d like to say this once. IT’S NOT A PERM. IT’S JUST MY HAIR."

I find this intriguing—Sarah has had curly hair before, both in its long and short forms, but I guess it's just so curly now that it's wigging people out? (Corny pun intended, sorry.)

Here's Sarah with her hair straight for comparison:

And here's a look at her natural curls:

Lol—poor Sarah. You tell 'em! As a fellow curly girl, I understand.

