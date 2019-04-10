Prince Harry is partnering with Oprah on a documentary series about mental health.



The series will premiere on new video subscription service Apple TV Plus in 2020.

Remember when Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and more icons celebrated Apple's new streaming service, Apple TV Plus, last month in Cupertino, California? Yeah, well, it wasn't just a coincidence that Oprah decided to show up (and casually make Tim Apple Cook cry) at the star-studded event. Though the details were vague, she announced her partnership with Apple TV Plus, and today we finally know what she's been working on. Prince Harry confirmed he'll be teaming up with Oprah to launch a mental health documentary series on the streaming service.

Honestly, the only way this could get better is if Meghan was involved (who, FYI, Oprah defended recently about how poorly the press has treated her). Here, everything we know so far about Harry and Oprah's Apple TV Plus collaboration.

What Is It?

Harry and Oprah created a mental health documentary series that will "focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive," according to the @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

Who's Involved?

Prince Harry and Oprah, who refer to themselves as "partners, co-creators, and executive producers" on the series.

How Long Has This Been In the Works?

For several months.

Why Mental Health?

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have been avid proponents of mental health initiatives through their Heads Together organization. Harry has frequently shared his experiences with how he's dealt with his own mental health throughout the years. Oprah has also stated she's working with Apple "to leave this world a little bit smarter, kinder, and better than we found it."

“I truly believe that good mental health—mental fitness—is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities, and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times," says Harry via the @SussexRoyal account. "Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive—sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

When Will It Premiere?

It will launch on Apple TV Plus in 2020.

How Can I Watch It?

You will be able to access Apple TV Plus exclusively on the Apple TV app when the subscription service debuts in the fall, and the mental health series when it premieres in 2020. Right now, it's unclear how much a subscription will cost, but it will likely compete with Netflix's prices.

Learn more about the new Apple TV Plus here and be the first to watch here.

