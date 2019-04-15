After almost two whole years of waiting, the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones premiered last night, and let me tell you...it was worth the wait. From beginning to end, I could barely tear my eyes away from the screen unless I was checking Twitter. And the star of the first episode was, without a doubt, Bran Stark.



As is the case for most shows, one of the best parts of watching Game of Thrones is being able to be part of the online conversation about the show. I binge-watched the first six seasons on my couch 2017—your girl had a lot of time on her hands—and couldn't join the conversation online because I was avoiding the inevitable spoilers. While I personally enjoyed screaming at characters who couldn't hear me ("Hold the freaking DOOR!!"), I only truly felt included in the fandom when I was all caught up and could finally tweet alongside my brethren when the seventh season aired two summers ago. Game of Thrones is an intense show, but you know what makes dealing with the blood and gore and incest and ice zombies much easier? Irreverent memes. Let the jokes fly—word to Drogon!

HBO

The Three-Eyed Raven was featured quite a bit in the season 8 premiere, and by "quite a bit," I mean that Bran was literally everywhere. Just staring. And the internet was beyond perturbed by his omnipresence.

Nobody:

Not a SOUL:

Absolutely NO ONE:



Bran Stark: pic.twitter.com/ySCwEIQCVZ — Al’lat. (@TheGodmuva) April 15, 2019

bran on his way to make eye contact with another character #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/gT41co6ehz — spiña colada (@Nickle_Spina) April 15, 2019

While the mere mortals in Winterfell were exchanging pleasantries (or shade, à la Sansa and Danaerys), the Three-Eyed Raven had no such time—he was quick to remind everyone that the Night King was on his way north. Tearful family reunions? A romantic baecation to a waterfall in the mountains? Ain't nobody got time for that.

Bran did, however, have a some time (literally an entire night) to spend waiting on "an old friend." You know, the friend who pushed him out of a window in the first episode of the first season. That's right: Jaime Lannister.

Bran was waiting for Jamie outside this whole episode like #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/sblxyD2SVk — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) April 15, 2019

Now, if only Bran would use some of his time helping Westeros figure out to defeat the Night King or telling us who will survive the game of thrones...

The final season of Game of Thrones airs every Sunday night on HBO.

