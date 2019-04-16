The latest Instagram post from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has left fans wondering whether she just posted a sneaky spoiler.





She explained that the photo shows her fast asleep on set, but some GoT fans are convinced that it’s actually a clue to Sansa Stark’s fate.





Turner has previously confessed that she has already spilled the ending to close friends that she trusts to keep a secret.

If you’re up to date with the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, you will have been pleased to see Lady of Winterfell Sansa Stark back on your screen, with her flawless side eye, perfect braids, and ability to read her siblings to filth. Sansa IRL, Sophie Turner, was also pretty excited about the premiere, and celebrated with what looked like a harmless Instagram post at first glance.

Explaining the picture to her 10 million followers, Turner wrote: “In honor of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here’s a picture of me asleep on set.” And yep, that’s exactly what it is. A hilarious and extremely relatable photo of the 23-year-old actress fast asleep, in between takes and still in full costume.

But, of course, it didn’t take long for the most enthusiastic Game of Thrones fans to start speculating and theorizing on what this could REALLY mean. It couldn’t possibly be just what Turner described it to be—it had to be a huge spoiler.

Believing that the snap could actually be a secret reveal as to what’s to come for Sansa, users commented “Wake up Sansa!”, alongside “DOES THIS MEAN THAT SANSA IS GONNA DIE”, and the highly understandable: “Girl if this is a pic of you dead on set I’m blocking you! Don’t play with me.”

Another summed it up quite nicely, writing: “you definitely look dead here but okay.”

In the past, Sophie has openly admitted to being completely useless at keeping things to herself and, as a result, has already spilled the real ending to her close friends—but only those who she really trusts to keep it under lock and key for the next six weeks.

“I'm so bad at keeping secrets,” Sophie confessed to W. “I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people. I was like, 'Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.' But it's people that I know, not random people. It's people that I know will keep the secret.”

Despite her inability to keep things on the down low, I'm pretty sure Winterfell doesn't keep a stock of bright blue fleece blankets on hand, so let's maybe trust her on this one.

