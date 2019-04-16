image
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Style Long Shorts for Spring
image
2
The Cost of Child Care Is Crushing U.S. Families
Street Style At The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1
3
The Best Street Style From Coachella 2019
image
4
Love True Crime? Get Ready for These New Shows
image
5
Coconut Oil Is the Secret to Great Hair

'Game of Thrones' Fans Are Convinced That Sophie Turner's Latest Instagram Post Is a Huge Spoiler

Or is Sansa just napping?

image
By Lucy Wood
Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, Belfast, UK - 12 Apr 2019
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
  • The latest Instagram post from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has left fans wondering whether she just posted a sneaky spoiler.

  • She explained that the photo shows her fast asleep on set, but some GoT fans are convinced that it’s actually a clue to Sansa Stark’s fate.

  • Turner has previously confessed that she has already spilled the ending to close friends that she trusts to keep a secret.

    If you’re up to date with the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, you will have been pleased to see Lady of Winterfell Sansa Stark back on your screen, with her flawless side eye, perfect braids, and ability to read her siblings to filth. Sansa IRL, Sophie Turner, was also pretty excited about the premiere, and celebrated with what looked like a harmless Instagram post at first glance.

    Explaining the picture to her 10 million followers, Turner wrote: “In honor of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here’s a picture of me asleep on set.” And yep, that’s exactly what it is. A hilarious and extremely relatable photo of the 23-year-old actress fast asleep, in between takes and still in full costume.

    But, of course, it didn’t take long for the most enthusiastic Game of Thrones fans to start speculating and theorizing on what this could REALLY mean. It couldn’t possibly be just what Turner described it to be—it had to be a huge spoiler.

    Believing that the snap could actually be a secret reveal as to what’s to come for Sansa, users commented “Wake up Sansa!”, alongside “DOES THIS MEAN THAT SANSA IS GONNA DIE”, and the highly understandable: “Girl if this is a pic of you dead on set I’m blocking you! Don’t play with me.”

    Another summed it up quite nicely, writing: “you definitely look dead here but okay.”

    Game of Thrones
    Home Box Office (HBO)HBO

    In the past, Sophie has openly admitted to being completely useless at keeping things to herself and, as a result, has already spilled the real ending to her close friends—but only those who she really trusts to keep it under lock and key for the next six weeks.

    “I'm so bad at keeping secrets,” Sophie confessed to W. “I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people. I was like, 'Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.' But it's people that I know, not random people. It's people that I know will keep the secret.”

    image
    Getty Images

    Despite her inability to keep things on the down low, I'm pretty sure Winterfell doesn't keep a stock of bright blue fleece blankets on hand, so let's maybe trust her on this one.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Story
    image
    The Feminist Reason Sophie Turner Did Dark Phoenix
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image Kit Harington Almost Lost a Testicle to 'GoT'
    image Khloé Kardashian Has Set Her Instagram to Private
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Is Meghan Markle Running Her Own Instagram Page?
    image Let's Talk About Daenerys and Jon's Family Tree
    image Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Wedding Plans So Far
    image Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra's New Project
    61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Kylie Switched Up Her Coachella Style This Year
    2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 PSA: Selena Performed at Coachella Last Night
    image Princess Diana's Butler on Meghan Markle
    image Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are Officially Single