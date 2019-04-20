Royal watchers are counting down to the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, who is due this spring.

There is a lot of speculation that Baby Sussex will be born over Easter weekend and some believe the "Pink Moon" might send Meghan into labor.

The "Pink Moon" is a full moon and believers cite anecdotal evidence that suggests full moons might impact amniotic fluid and help induce labor.

Baby Sussex is set to arrive any day now and royal fans are starting to go a little stir crazy waiting for Meghan Markle to go into labor. As such, they're turning to folklore looking for signs that the newest royal's birth is nigh. The latest hope: That the "Pink Moon" will induce labor and send Meghan to a maternity ward, STAT. Here's what you need to know about the theory that the Pink Moon will send Meghan into labor.

What is the Pink Moon?

The Pink Moon is the full moon that appeared on Good Friday, April 19. According to Mental Floss, it is the fourth full moon of 2019 and so named not because it appears pink (bummer) but in reference to, "wild ground phlox, a type of pink wildflower, that tends to sprout in the U.S. and Canada around this time of year." Other, less adorable names for the Pink Moon include the Egg Moon, the Fish Moon and the Sprouting Grass Moon. The Pink Moon is also used to determine when Easter Sunday will be observed, apparently.

Can the moon actually induce labor?

There is no actual, scientific proof that the moon has the power to send women into labor. There is, however, a boatload of anecdotal evidence that believers cite to support the claim. According to Express, this "evidence" includes claims that a full moon's gravitational pull can affect the amniotic fluid that surrounds a baby, thereby inducing labor and that maternity wards are allegedly busier during full moons. There is, however, no real data to back this up apparently and people in the medical industry are dubious that the full moon actually impacts labor at all.

Has full moon magic induced any other royal births?

Supporters of the Full Moons Make Babies Happen theory point to Meghan's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as proof that moon magic can help induce labor. Prince George was born on the day of a full moon in July 2013 and Princess Charlotte sprang from Kate's loins two days before a full moon in 2015 (which is close enough to count, apparently?). Prince Louis broke the pattern, however, by being born when the moon was only in its first quarter.

If the Pink Moon (or just the fact that she's been pregnant for roughly nine months) does send Meghan into labor this weekend, there's a chance Baby Sussex could share a birthday with the Queen, who was born on April 21, 1926.

