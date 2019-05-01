image
Today's Top Stories
1
See the Runway Looks at Dior's Cruise 2020 Show
null
2
I Really, Really Miss Captain America's Beard
image
3
15 Beaded Bags That Elevate All Spring Outfits
image
4
20 Inspiring Beauty Instagram Accounts
image
5
'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks Season 8

Kate Middleton Is Back from Break With a Solo Outing for the Sweetest Reason

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • In a green Emilia Wickstead dress, Kate is opening a centre for children who have emotional and behavioral difficulties.

        If you're currently wondering why it's still Wednesday, and therefore the longest week of all time (or is that just me?), let me cheer you up. Kate Middleton, who had taken a long and well-deserved spring break with her children, is back to doing solo outings this morning. Last we saw her, she was chatting with Prince Harry like the best of friends at Westminster Abbey in late April and then for Easter Sunday with William, but this is her first solo outing since she visited a bunch of adorable Scouts in late March.

        This morning, Kate is officially opening the AFNCCF Kantor Center for Excellence—she's been a patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and this looks like one of their latest initiatives. She's also going to sit in on a music class at the Pears Family School in the new building to meet kids and their families, so there will undoubtedly be adorable Kate-interacting-with-kid shots to come later.

        The school, according to Daily Mail's royal reporter Rebecca English, is "for pupils who have been kicked out of mainstream education, which requires all parents to sit in on classes in order to learn how to help their children." The school actively works with families, including coaching them on how to actively handle their kids' behavior. Per Kensington Palace, "The new centre brings leading practitioners, researchers and young people together for the first time, to improve mental health services for children and families." Kate loves working on mental health causes, especially with young children.

        Kate was in an Emilia Wickstead green dress, with nude pumps and matching clutch. The dress looks like very similar to one she's worn before by Beulah London—she just wore it in January to visit Family Action Lewisham. For that outing, Kate paired the look with matching green pumps and a patterned belt. I love that when she loves a particular color, she goes all in with a variety of slightly different looks.

        Last night it was also announced that Kate had undertaken two secret engagements yesterday, so she's clearly getting right back into the swing of things.

        Here's the full look from today:

        image
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        And her similar look from January:

        image
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        Here's video of Kate's arrival this morning:

        And here she is in action:

        I love this look on her!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        The Royal Family Attend Easter Service At St George's Chapel, Windsor
        Kate Middleton Stuns in Baby Blue for Easter
        image
        It's Kate's Birthday! Here's What She's Doing
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Why Meghan and Harry Unfollowed the Royal Family
        Duchess Of Cambridge Attends ANZAC Day Service Kate Middleton's Prestigious Gift from the Queen
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan and Harry's Wedding Gift for Idris Elba
        image Prince William Has Zero Royal Baby Updates For You
        Prince William Relaxing With A Book Why Prince William Was "Painfully Shy" in School
        First Annual Royal Foundation Forum Meghan "Felt Sorry" After Kate's Post-Birth Photos
        image Prince Harry's Surprise London Marathon Appearance
        Kate Middleton Wedding day A Royal Photographer on Will and Kate's Wedding
        image Why Charles Was Disappointed When Harry Was Born
        image Meghan Markle-Loved Serum Is 20% Off Right Now