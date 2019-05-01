This morning, reported by the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton is back to solo public outings after a lovely, long spring break with her children.

In a green Emilia Wickstead dress, Kate is opening a centre for children who have emotional and behavioral difficulties.

Kate wore a very similar look this past January at Family Action Lewisham in London.

If you're currently wondering why it's still Wednesday, and therefore the longest week of all time (or is that just me?), let me cheer you up. Kate Middleton, who had taken a long and well-deserved spring break with her children, is back to doing solo outings this morning. Last we saw her, she was chatting with Prince Harry like the best of friends at Westminster Abbey in late April and then for Easter Sunday with William, but this is her first solo outing since she visited a bunch of adorable Scouts in late March.

This morning, Kate is officially opening the AFNCCF Kantor Center for Excellence—she's been a patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and this looks like one of their latest initiatives. She's also going to sit in on a music class at the Pears Family School in the new building to meet kids and their families, so there will undoubtedly be adorable Kate-interacting-with-kid shots to come later.



The school, according to Daily Mail's royal reporter Rebecca English, is "for pupils who have been kicked out of mainstream education, which requires all parents to sit in on classes in order to learn how to help their children." The school actively works with families, including coaching them on how to actively handle their kids' behavior. Per Kensington Palace, "The new centre brings leading practitioners, researchers and young people together for the first time, to improve mental health services for children and families." Kate loves working on mental health causes, especially with young children.

Kate was in an Emilia Wickstead green dress, with nude pumps and matching clutch. The dress looks like very similar to one she's worn before by Beulah London—she just wore it in January to visit Family Action Lewisham. For that outing, Kate paired the look with matching green pumps and a patterned belt. I love that when she loves a particular color, she goes all in with a variety of slightly different looks.

Last night it was also announced that Kate had undertaken two secret engagements yesterday, so she's clearly getting right back into the swing of things.

Here's the full look from today:

Samir Hussein Getty Images

And her similar look from January:

Karwai Tang Getty Images

Here's video of Kate's arrival this morning:

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the new @AFNCCF in London pic.twitter.com/ygNHGEROle — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 1, 2019

And here she is in action:

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of @AFNCCF, officially opens the Kantor Centre of Excellence in London.



The new centre brings leading practitioners, researchers and young people together for the first time, to improve mental health services for children and families. pic.twitter.com/n7WI6AMot2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2019

I love this look on her!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE