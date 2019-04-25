Tumeric scrub, Ayurvedic facial at Soukya Holistic Health Centre, Bangalore, Karnataka, India, asia
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Chat Like Best Pals at the Anzac Day Service

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • Kate and Harry joked and laughed as they entered the church together, proving that they're delighted by each other's company.

        It's time for the annual Anzac Day service, and in a surprise appearance, Prince Harry has joined Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey. Kate looks gorgeous in a new Catherine Walker turquoise coat dress (ID originally by What Kate Wore), matching fascinator, and green shoes, and the two entered the service looking like the best of pals—refuting rumors of a feud or feuds between the royal Fab Four.

        In addition to giving us some pretty important insight into Meghan's status (she probably hasn't given birth yet, but she's close enough to her due date that Harry couldn't determine his plans until literally this morning), Prince Harry's presence gives us another lovely reminder of how well he and Kate get along. I've always loved the fact that they clearly seem delighted by each other's presence, no matter what drama (or potential drama) happens to be unfolding around them.

        Here's a look at the full outfit (and the two friends!):

        Duchess Of Cambridge Attends ANZAC Day Service
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        I'm intrigued by the contrasting shoe, but as always I love that Kate has gone more and more bold with color this year. Teal/turquoise is one of "her" colors, including that Jenny Packham dress that is my favorite thing she's ever worn.

        Update: The Sussex Royal Instagram has given us a few more photos from the outing, as well as some shots from previous years (including pics of Meghan):

        View this post on Instagram

        Today, The Duke of Sussex attends the #ANZACday service at Westminster Abbey with The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke of Gloucester. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended this service last year in addition to the dawn service. They also paid their respects at the #ANZAC memorial in Sydney during their official tour last fall. Having devoted ten years of service to military duty, including two tours in Afghanistan, The Duke completed his time of service with four weeks with the Australian Defence Force. Their Royal Highnesses remain committed to supporting serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans and the families that support them. #ANZACDay commemorates the anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916. ANZAC Day is a moment to recognise the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who lost their lives during the landings, and to honour the sacrifices of men and women in all wars. ANZAC Day has been observed annually in London since King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey, and more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets. Members of The Royal Family have continued to honour the servicemen and women globally, and today HRH The Duke of Cambridge also paid his respects at @AucklandMuseum. The Duke of Cambridge is visiting The Commonwealth country on behalf of The Queen to pay tribute to those killed in the Christchurch attacks earlier this year.

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        The service "will remember the [World War I] Gallipoli landings of 25th April 1915, and all Australians and New Zealanders who have given their lives in the service of their countries," according to Westminster Abbey's website. The service occurs every year, and last year Meghan attended with Harry and William. It's Kate's turn this year! She and William were on their Australia/New Zealand tour on Anzac Day in 2014, and were able to see the gorgeous, poppy-filled World War I Wall of Remembrance.

        Here's what she wore then, by way of comparison—a similar look, but more muted:

        image
        PoolGetty Images

        Westminster Abbey is now providing live updates of the service on Twitter.

