In a surprise last-minute change, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry jointly attended the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate and Harry joked and laughed as they entered the church together, proving that they're delighted by each other's company.

The last time Kate was out and about, she had taken the kids for a casual day with the Tindalls.

It's time for the annual Anzac Day service, and in a surprise appearance, Prince Harry has joined Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey. Kate looks gorgeous in a new Catherine Walker turquoise coat dress (ID originally by What Kate Wore), matching fascinator, and green shoes, and the two entered the service looking like the best of pals—refuting rumors of a feud or feuds between the royal Fab Four.

In addition to giving us some pretty important insight into Meghan's status (she probably hasn't given birth yet, but she's close enough to her due date that Harry couldn't determine his plans until literally this morning), Prince Harry's presence gives us another lovely reminder of how well he and Kate get along. I've always loved the fact that they clearly seem delighted by each other's presence, no matter what drama (or potential drama) happens to be unfolding around them.

Here's a look at the full outfit (and the two friends!):

I'm intrigued by the contrasting shoe, but as always I love that Kate has gone more and more bold with color this year. Teal/turquoise is one of "her" colors, including that Jenny Packham dress that is my favorite thing she's ever worn.

Update: The Sussex Royal Instagram has given us a few more photos from the outing, as well as some shots from previous years (including pics of Meghan):

The service "will remember the [World War I] Gallipoli landings of 25th April 1915, and all Australians and New Zealanders who have given their lives in the service of their countries," according to Westminster Abbey's website. The service occurs every year, and last year Meghan attended with Harry and William. It's Kate's turn this year! She and William were on their Australia/New Zealand tour on Anzac Day in 2014, and were able to see the gorgeous, poppy-filled World War I Wall of Remembrance.

Here's what she wore then, by way of comparison—a similar look, but more muted:

Westminster Abbey is now providing live updates of the service on Twitter.

