Skin Care
Today's Top Stories
1
The 25 Best Inexpensive Sheet Masks
image
2
#ReadWithMC Loved 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
image
3
The All-Time Best White T-shirts on Amazon
image
4
The El Paso Couple Devoted to Their Creative Goals
image
5
Charlize Theron Is in Control—and Funny as Hell

The Head of Prince William and Kate Middleton's College Predicted Their Marriage

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Way back on their first day of college, Prince William and Kate Middleton's old school principal and vice chancellor, Brian Lang, predicted their eventual marriage.
    • Lang was speaking generally about the fact that Will, Kate, and their St. Andrews classmates could meet their future spouses at the school, but the speech still reads as prophetic today.
      • Royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl shares the speech in her biography of Kate, Kate: The Future Queen.

        Today, it feels like Prince William and Kate Middleton's love was written in the stars—but some have been predicting their happily ever after for years.

        One person in Will and Kate's life predicted their eventual marriage before they had even formally met—Brian Lang, the principal and vice chancellor of their college, St. Andrews University. Granted, Lang wasn't predicting Will and Kate's love specifically.

        During his welcoming address to students when Will and Kate were freshmen, Lang made some pretty prophetic statements about their future. In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl shares Lang's fortunetelling address:

        "After telling his nervous students that they would need to work hard and behave themselves, his tone softened: 'And if you do work hard,' he said, 'you will enjoy a good social life here.' He paused. 'In fact, look around you. You could, at this very moment, be looking at your future spouse.' The undergraduates glanced around and exchanged shy smiles. Even if they weren't looking at their future husbands and wives, these would likely be their friends for life."

        Choosing to imagine that Will and Kate locked eyes and shared one of those shy smiles during the speech.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Prince William Says He and Kate Are "Naughty"
        image
        Prince George Says Kate Is "Rubbish" at Soccer
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Kate Was Hung Up on This Ex Before She Met Will
        image Why Baby Sussex's Style Will Be Different
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Elton John Says Meghan & Harry's Baby Is Due Soon
        image This Is How We'll Know Meghan Markle Is in Labor
        image Meghan & Harry's Message for Princess Charlotte
        Princess Charlotte fourth birthday photoshoot, Norfolk, UK - Apr 2019
        Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
        image See Princess Charlotte's Fourth Birthday Pics
        Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 8 Prince Harry Has New and Confusing Travel Plans
        image Kate Middleton Stepped Out for a Sweet Cause
        image Why Meghan and Harry Unfollowed the Royal Family