Have you heard? Have you heard?? Baby Sussex is here! *excited screaming ensues.* The world has been waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Baby Sussex, knowing that the little one was due to be born in the first few days of the month. Because Prince Harry and Meghan are somewhat of a nontraditional royal couple who really value their privacy, details about the baby's birth were purposely few and far between until the big day.

Well, the big day is finally here. An announcement from the @SussexRoyal Instagram shared that the newest addition to the Royal Family was born early this morning. Meghan gave birth to her son in the comfort of her home in Frogmore Cottage, with her husband and her mother standing by to support her through the delivery.

No doubt wanting to spend as much quality time with her son, new mom Meghan is opting out of the traditional post-birth photocall. However, Harry did step out to speak to the press following the delivery of the baby, positively flush with excitement:

Proud new father Prince Harry is BURSTING



pic.twitter.com/7Wn2ExZR0L — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) May 6, 2019

He said: "It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

The first-time father is literally glowing with happiness, and honestly, same! Congratulations to Harry and Meghan in this special, special time!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE