image
Today's Top Stories
1
Ashley Tisdale Returns With 'Symptoms'
image
2
Crop Bikinis Will Be Everywhere This Summer
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre
3
Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Her First Child
image
4
The MC Beauty Guide: Albuquerque
image
5
The All-Time Best White T-shirts on Amazon

Try Not to Cry Watching Prince Harry Glowing With Pride Over His New Son

I'm not crying, you're crying.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Getty Images

Have you heard? Have you heard?? Baby Sussex is here! *excited screaming ensues.* The world has been waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Baby Sussex, knowing that the little one was due to be born in the first few days of the month. Because Prince Harry and Meghan are somewhat of a nontraditional royal couple who really value their privacy, details about the baby's birth were purposely few and far between until the big day.

Well, the big day is finally here. An announcement from the @SussexRoyal Instagram shared that the newest addition to the Royal Family was born early this morning. Meghan gave birth to her son in the comfort of her home in Frogmore Cottage, with her husband and her mother standing by to support her through the delivery.

No doubt wanting to spend as much quality time with her son, new mom Meghan is opting out of the traditional post-birth photocall. However, Harry did step out to speak to the press following the delivery of the baby, positively flush with excitement:

He said: "It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

The first-time father is literally glowing with happiness, and honestly, same! Congratulations to Harry and Meghan in this special, special time!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Gone Into Labor
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 7
Are Meghan and Harry Looking for California Home?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 4 Every Single Thing We Know About the Royal Baby
image The Royal Baby Will Be Christened This Summer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Sweetest Reactions to the Royal Baby's Birth
image Did Meghan Markle Give Birth at Home?
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Morocco - 24 Feb 2019 How Meghan and Harry Announced Baby Sussex's Birth
image When Will We Finally Be Able to See Baby Sussex?
image Meghan's Maternity Leave Could Extend to November
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Her First Child
image Baby Sussex's Royal Zodiac Twins
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Association Of Commonwealth Universities Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Gone Into Labor