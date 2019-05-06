From Gaga's multiple outfit changes to Jared Leto's disembodied Gucci head, the celebrity attendees of this year's Met Gala are absolutely killing the red carpet and embodying the "camp" theme. Among them is the most famous momager in Hollywood, Ms. Kris Jenner herself.

Jenner arrived arm in arm with her beau Corey Gamble, immediately turning heads on the red carpet. The most shocking part of Jenner's Met Gala appearance isn't even the exaggerated shoulders on her appropriately extra (hello, it's camp!) Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit—it's her hair!

Getty Images

Known for her dark brown pixie cut, Jenner switched up her signature 'do for a hot, razor-sharp blonde bob. And the new look can be the credited to her daughter Kylie, who is no stranger to a hair switch-up.

Getty Images

Jenner revealed that her daughter urged her to try a new cut and color for the Met Gala in order to really amp up her Met Gala look. "'Mom, there's no black hair tonight. You're going blonde!'" the fashionista insisted. Genius thinking, Kylie!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE