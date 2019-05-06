image
Today's Top Stories
1
Crop Bikinis Will Be Everywhere This Summer
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre
2
Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Her First Child
image
3
The MC Beauty Guide: Albuquerque
image
4
The All-Time Best White T-shirts on Amazon
image
5
The Best New Sephora Launches in May

Kris Jenner Debuted a Hot New Look at the 2019 Met Gala

The momager pulled out all the stops for the "camp" theme.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Getty Images

From Gaga's multiple outfit changes to Jared Leto's disembodied Gucci head, the celebrity attendees of this year's Met Gala are absolutely killing the red carpet and embodying the "camp" theme. Among them is the most famous momager in Hollywood, Ms. Kris Jenner herself.

Jenner arrived arm in arm with her beau Corey Gamble, immediately turning heads on the red carpet. The most shocking part of Jenner's Met Gala appearance isn't even the exaggerated shoulders on her appropriately extra (hello, it's camp!) Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit—it's her hair!

image
Getty Images

Known for her dark brown pixie cut, Jenner switched up her signature 'do for a hot, razor-sharp blonde bob. And the new look can be the credited to her daughter Kylie, who is no stranger to a hair switch-up.

image
Getty Images

Jenner revealed that her daughter urged her to try a new cut and color for the Met Gala in order to really amp up her Met Gala look. "'Mom, there's no black hair tonight. You're going blonde!'" the fashionista insisted. Genius thinking, Kylie!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
The Best Memes From the 2019 Met Gala
'Ocean's 8' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 13 Jun 2018
Mindy Kaling Went Blonde for the 2019 Met Gala
image
Lady Gaga Transformed at the Met Gala
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image The Best Memes From the 2019 Met Gala
image
Cutest Couples on the 2019 Met Gala Pink Carpet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Irina Shayk Walks Met Gala 2019 Solo
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Why Did Justin Bieber Skip the Met Gala 2019?
image
30 Celebrities That Are Best Friends IRL
Prince Harry Royal Baby Body Language Prince Harry's Body Language as a New Dad
image Princess Diana Honored in Royal Baby Announcement
image Is Baby Sussex a Dual Citizen?
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 4 Every Single Thing We Know About the Royal Baby
image The Royal Baby Will Be Christened This Summer