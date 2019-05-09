This Sunday is American Mother's Day, and Meghan Markle—if she celebrates—will be a new mom for the first time.

She has has her mom, Doria Ragland, staying with her, and her husband Prince Harry. It sounds like the perfect way to celebrate.

Meghan Markle has channeled her American heritage before in her work, and it seems that it's important to pass it on to her son, including by potentially hiring an American nanny.

Meghan Markle, who debuted the absolute cutie-pie Archie Harrison yesterday with Prince Harry (Yay! I no longer have to refer to the baby as Baby Sussex even though I loved that nickname!), looked tired but ecstatic welcoming the new addition to the family. And it just so happens that she gave birth before American Mother's Day, and she has her mother, husband, and son all around her—a perfect celebration of the holiday, in my opinion.

Before you say anything, yes, I know that Meghan is not currently in the United States and has no obligation to celebrate anything in any way. Furthermore, yes, the United Kingdom already celebrated Mother's Day at the end of March. But, we also know that Meghan is pretty proud of her American heritage and references it in her work and life (see also: her New York baby shower, for one thing). I also know that any guesses as to Meghan's weekend plan are simply that—guesses. But seriously, though, what amazing timing! They just moved into Frogmore Cottage, too, so their lives have literally come together in the most beautiful way just in time for Archie to make his long-awaited appearance.

So, all I'm saying is that Meghan is absolutely perfectly poised to celebrate a quiet, low-key American Mother's Day with the people who mean the most to her: her mom, her new baby, and her husband (once he gets back from the Invictus Games in the Netherlands today). He should totally get her flowers before he heads back to the U.K. Just sayin'.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE