Meghan Markle flew from London to New York on Friday February 15 to spend a secret girls’ weekend with her closest friends.

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed afternoon tea on Saturday February 16 in SoHo with her best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Sources say that Meghan’s girl friends will also be throwing her a private and intimate baby shower on Tuesday February 19 at a hotel on the Upper East Side.

Props to the ever-impressive Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who has somehow, as one of the most famous women in the world, managed to slip completely under the radar and travel incognito to another continent without being spotted. I’m becoming more and more certain by the day that she may actually be a superhero.

Having completed a busy few weeks full of back-to-back royal engagements alongside Prince Harry, Meghan reportedly headed to New York on Friday February 15, for a few days of rest, relaxation, and quality catch ups with her closest girl friends, ahead of becoming a mom for the first time in just a matter of weeks.

Sources told BAZAAR.com that the Duchess has had the secret mini-break planned for a while, and could not be more excited to reunite with her pals. They revealed: “The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments.”

The insider added: "It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed—and with a lot of new baby clothes."

The Duchess of Sussex will no doubt have been over the moon to catch up with her long-distance BFF Jessica Mulroney who, as luck would have it, is also currently visiting the Big Apple for her work on Good Morning America. The stylist, who has been a firm friend to Meghan since 2011, is thought to have joined the Duchess for a visit to Ladurée in New York’s SoHo district on Saturday.

Kicking off their celebrations in style, the long-time friends are said to have enjoyed a very sophisticated and sweet set-up of macarons and tea in a private room. Um, how cute?

Best of all, and as the cherry on top to what sounds like the perfect weekend getaway, royal reporter Omid Scobie says that Meghan’s friends will be throwing an intimate baby shower on Tuesday, held for 15 guests at a hotel on the Upper East Side. It was originally thought that the Duchess would have to forgo the celebrations in order to adhere to royal tradition, so it's lovely that her friends have decided to throw a shower for her. Anyone else imagining it to be the whole Pinterest-worthy dream package?

Please, internet. Just one photo of Meghan Markle with an 'About to pop!' balloon or similar baby shower cuteness. That's all I'm asking for.

