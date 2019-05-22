image
The Kardashians Match in Pink Outfits at the Over-the-Top Launch of Kylie's Skincare Line

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
David CrottyGetty Images
    • This particular party was pink-themed everything and hosted at a roller skating rink.

        Kylie Jenner launched her skincare line at a roller skating rink last night, and the Kardashians (per usual) did not disappoint, showing up in matching pink outfits to celebrate their sister's accomplishment. The Kardashian-Jenners all posed for pics, which showed up on various Instagram Stories. Is it a Mean Girls reference? I hope so. That would be the most meta.

        Here's a look at the whole Kard clan pretty in pink. Of course mom Kris has to stand out in neon, amazing. I think, of the outfits, Kourtney's might be my favorite, although I would constantly be petrified about flashing everyone (which Kourtney almost did, which I'll get to in a second).

        image
        Kylie JennerInstagram

        Here's another angle of the sisters:

        image
        Khloe KardashianInstagram

        Wait, did Kylie put on a wig or fake bangs at some point during the night?? That's hilarious. Also, I just noticed that Khloe's extensions are also pink. Now that is commitment to a theme.

        As a matter of fact, the whole party was pink-themed, to match Kylie's skincare bottles. There was pink sushi:

        image
        Kylie JennerInstagram

        Giant bottles (it's a still taken from a video, which is why it's a bit blurry):

        image
        Kylie JennerInstagram

        And pink lighting as Kylie and all her friends skated/fell over:

        image
        Kylie JennerInstagram

        Thanks to Kourtney Kardashian, we also got a very behind the scenes look at the party, made juuuust safe for work thanks to a well-placed emoji:

        View this post on Instagram

        love me

        A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

        I see what you did there, Kourt.

        image
        All of Sansa Stark's Most Meaningful Hairstyles