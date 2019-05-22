At her skincare launch party last night, Kylie Jenner was joined by her family members in matching pink outfits.

This particular party was pink-themed everything and hosted at a roller skating rink.

Just about every Kardashian party is over-the-top, including Kylie's party for boyfriend Travis Scott, which was (a bit confusingly?) gas station-themed.

Kylie Jenner launched her skincare line at a roller skating rink last night, and the Kardashians (per usual) did not disappoint, showing up in matching pink outfits to celebrate their sister's accomplishment. The Kardashian-Jenners all posed for pics, which showed up on various Instagram Stories. Is it a Mean Girls reference? I hope so. That would be the most meta.

Here's a look at the whole Kard clan pretty in pink. Of course mom Kris has to stand out in neon, amazing. I think, of the outfits, Kourtney's might be my favorite, although I would constantly be petrified about flashing everyone (which Kourtney almost did, which I'll get to in a second).

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Here's another angle of the sisters:

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Wait, did Kylie put on a wig or fake bangs at some point during the night?? That's hilarious. Also, I just noticed that Khloe's extensions are also pink. Now that is commitment to a theme.

As a matter of fact, the whole party was pink-themed, to match Kylie's skincare bottles. There was pink sushi:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Giant bottles (it's a still taken from a video, which is why it's a bit blurry):

Kylie Jenner Instagram

And pink lighting as Kylie and all her friends skated/fell over:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Thanks to Kourtney Kardashian, we also got a very behind the scenes look at the party, made juuuust safe for work thanks to a well-placed emoji:

I see what you did there, Kourt.

