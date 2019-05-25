Sophie Turner's Biggest Regret About Doing 'Game of Thrones' Was Not Being Able to Get Drunk in College

- Growing up on the set of Game of Thrones was definitely not like the childhood that most of us enjoyed.
- Even though Sophie Turner loved her experience on the show, she admitted in a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show that she wishes she could have had a normal college experience.
- "I wish I could have gone out and drunk a lot and thrown up in the middle of a club without it being photographed," she said.
Growing up on the set of a hit series like Game of Thrones has its advantages and its drawbacks. Advantage: You're one of the stars of a mega-hit show like Game of Thrones. Drawback: You have to deal with the downsides that always come with fame, like a lack of privacy. Advantage: You get to wear amazing costumes. Drawback: You don't get to do normal teenage things, like going to college and drinking with friends.
Sophie Turner really feels that last on. During a recent appearance on the U.K.'s Graham Norton Show, Sophie opened up about what she felt she missed out on during her time playing Sansa Stark:
I wish I'd had the university experience. I wish I could have gone out and drunk a lot and thrown up in the middle of a club without it being photographed! But, I am happy with my Game of Thrones experience. I don't think I missed out on too much.
