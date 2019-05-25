Sophie Turner's Biggest Regret About Doing 'Game of Thrones' Was Not Being Able to Get Drunk in College

Growing up on the set of Game of Thrones was definitely not like the childhood that most of us enjoyed.

Even though Sophie Turner loved her experience on the show, she admitted in a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show that she wishes she could have had a normal college experience.

"I wish I could have gone out and drunk a lot and thrown up in the middle of a club without it being photographed," she said.

Growing up on the set of a hit series like Game of Thrones has its advantages and its drawbacks. Advantage: You're one of the stars of a mega-hit show like Game of Thrones. Drawback: You have to deal with the downsides that always come with fame, like a lack of privacy. Advantage: You get to wear amazing costumes. Drawback: You don't get to do normal teenage things, like going to college and drinking with friends.

Sophie Turner really feels that last on. During a recent appearance on the U.K.'s Graham Norton Show, Sophie opened up about what she felt she missed out on during her time playing Sansa Stark:



I wish I'd had the university experience. I wish I could have gone out and drunk a lot and thrown up in the middle of a club without it being photographed! But, I am happy with my Game of Thrones experience. I don't think I missed out on too much.

During her appearance on the show, Sophie also shared some details about her quickie Vegas wedding to husband Joe Jonas:

And showed off her extreme flexibility:

