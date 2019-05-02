Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and fiancé Joe Jonas just got married with a surprise Las Vegas wedding, only hours after appearing together at the Billboard Music Awards 2019.



The ceremony was shared on Instagram by DJ and friend of the couple Diplo, and a wedding certificate has been obtained by ET.



The bride wore a white jumpsuit and veil for the ceremony, which was conducted by an Elvis impersonator and attended by their close friends and family.

You guys. You... GUYS. Those crazy kids, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, just got married with a surprise, celebrity-studded Las Vegas wedding, surrounded by a selection of close friends and family, and with a little help from an Elvis impersonator. You guys!

Just hours after attending the Billboard Music Awards together, the Jonas Brother and Game of Thrones star decided that they might as well celebrate being the world’s most gorgeous couple by tying the knot, right there and then.

It's almost too wild to be true, but Diplo (of all people) broadcasted the entire thing live on his Instagram story, with all the proof that fans could need. During his stream, the 23-year-old beautiful bride could be seen entering the chapel with her husband-to-be, along with his brothers Kevin and Nick.

Diplo captioned the video with: "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick,” while ET later confirmed the moment was legit, with a copy of the couple's marriage license obtained earlier on Wednesday.

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

Later, the video showed Sophie looking stunning, walking down the aisle to country stars Dan and Shay playing their hit “Speechless”, to be greeted by an Elvis impersonator who conducted the ceremony. It looks like she wore a traditional veil for the wedding, along with what seems to be a less traditional but gorgeous satin white jumpsuit, and most importantly, a flashing bouquet of flowers.

On arriving next to her future husband at the alter, Sophie could even be hard shouting "WOO WOO" to cheers from friends and family. Coolest bride of all time, confirmed.

Joe had a quick outfit change too after the BBMAs, changing into a smart grey suit and white shirt, complete with white buttonhole flower.

In Diplo’s videos, Sophie can be heard repeating the words: "I thee wed and I love you and I thank God he gave me you”, before the couple repeat: "I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life.”

Oh, and maybe the most important detail of all? Ring Pop rings. RING. POP. RINGS.

JOE AND SOPHIE GOT MARRIED WITH..... RING POPS pic.twitter.com/kSd8ZeXa0W — ♡ (@zionphases) May 2, 2019

JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER REALLY SAID FUCK IT AND GOT MARRIED IN VEGAS BY AN ELVIS IMPERSONATOR AND USING RINGPOPS INSTEAD OF ACTUAL RINGS I LOVE THEM pic.twitter.com/539NsKcRX3 — belen saw endgame ‎⎊ (@stcrmjolnir) May 2, 2019

The newlyweds were joined by the Jonas Brothers and Priyanka Chopra for their nuptials, as well as other family members, and celebrity pals like Khalid, who’d been in attendance at the BBMAs earlier that evening. Anyone else really love the idea of Turner and Jonas wandering around backstage, letting various A-listers know that they can come down to their wedding a little later?

It’s possible that the Vegas wedding could have been a totally spontaneous decision for the couple, who have spoken previously about their plans for a spectacular big day, taking place in France and involving bridesmaids like Sophie's BFF, Maisie Williams. Maybe this one was just to complete the legalities in a hilariously great way, and a huge party will follow later this summer in a second wedding?

Although, speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Sophie recently revealed: "We're trying to keep it as low-key as possible so it's more of an intimate thing.” Well, that kind of worked.

Oh, you crazy kids. Best couple EVER.

