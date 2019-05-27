Will Meghan Markle Attend Trooping the Colour This Year?

With 2019's Trooping the Colour scheduled for June 8, royal family fans are beginning to wonder whether new mom Meghan Markle will make an appearance.



Although the Duchess of Sussex is currently on maternity leave with Archie Harrison, Kate Middleton attended the occasion last year while at around the same stage of her own leave with Prince Louis.



Last year’s Trooping the Colour saw one of Meghan’s most memorable fashion moments, with an off-the-shoulder peach Carolina Herrera dress.

One of the most highly anticipated dates in the royal calendar comes every summer, when the whole gang from Queen Elizabeth II, through to the Duke and Duchesses, and more extended senior members of the family join to mark the ‘official’ birthday of the British Sovereign. It’s Trooping the Colour—a long-standing tradition of over 260 years, and it’s kind of a big deal. Even though Her Majesty gets two birthdays, this is the one that really matters.

So, with a scheduled date for the 2019 ceremony of June 8 (that’s just under two weeks away), fans of the royal family are starting to wonder whether there may be one important person missing from the birthday line-up this time. Will Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle be in attendance for Trooping the Colour?

Meghan is currently on maternity leave with her new baby son, Archie-Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie, who’s now 7th in line to the throne, was born on Monday 6 May, so he and his new mom have been enjoying their magical first weeks away from the cameras, together in the privacy of Frogmore Cottage.

Last year’s Trooping the Colour became one of the Duchess of Sussex’s most iconic royal moments to date. Alongside the rest of the royal family, she joined Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace less than a month after their royal wedding. You may instantly remember her outfit too, because it was a total knock out—a peach off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress worn with a dreamy Philip Treachy hat.

While some assume that Meghan will gracefully bow out of the party this year, others are hopeful that she will in fact attend Trooping the Colour 2019. It’s fairly likely she’ll join Harry because, last year, Kate Middleton made an appearance at the party despite being at roughly the same point in her own maternity leave with Prince Louis. A six-week-old Louis stayed at home away from all of the festivities, though, so it’s safe to assume that Archie would probably do the same if Meghan does attend.

Meghan or no Meghan, you can look forward to Prince Louis’ debut at Trooping The Colour. Prince George and Princess Charlotte both made their first appearance for the birthday celebrations when they were just one year old, so this time it’s their youngest brother’s turn to join in.

Fingers crossed for a full turn-out from the royal family, but you can probably expect a heartfelt Instagram tribute from Meghan herself if she does decide that she’s not quite ready to get back into the swing of things.

