image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Cannes Film Festival Outfits You Can't Miss
image
2
Add These New Books to Your Reading List
image
3
The Best Top and Skirt Sets to Buy for Summer
image
4
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image
5
Work Totes You'll Want to Carry Every Day

Kate Middleton Admits to a Scary, Relatable Mishap With the Very Active Prince Louis

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • He might even be walking—and climbing, considering he made it all the way to the top of the slide without Kate noticing.

        In her appearance at "D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion" at Bletchley Park yesterday, Kate Middleton told an onlooker that Prince Louis is super active. She didn't say explicitly, but fans are speculating that he might already be walking, based on some details she provided about her lovely, busy family. And Kate even got very real about a candid, kind of scary moment she had with Louis the other day.

        The youngest of Kate and Prince William's three children is "keeping us on our toes," she admitted. She added, "I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide—I had no idea!" I can totally imagine Kate, normally so polished and put together, chasing after Louis shrieking, "Get down from there!" at the top of her lungs.

        She also gave some insight into all three of her kids, after she was gifted some wildlife stuffed animals by fans. "They love wild animals. They will look after these," she explained. Considering she and William reportedly visited the newest royal baby, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie, right after she got back from her engagement, maybe one of those plushies made its way into his adorable little hands too.

        View this post on Instagram

        Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited @bletchleyparkuk, the home of British codebreaking — which played a major role in secret intelligence gathering during the Second World War, producing secret information which had a direct and profound influence on the outcome of the war. The Duchess joined joined schoolchildren for an immersive workshop (using a real Enigma Machine used during the Second World War), which saw them take on the role of codebreakers in June 1944, intercepting and deciphering German communications in order to understand their order of battle and decide whether the Operation Fortitude deception plans have been successful. She also met Bletchley Veterans Elizabeth Diacon, Georgina Rose, Audrey Mather and Rena Stewart, who all worked to feed crucial information to Allied forces in the critical months, weeks and days leading up to D-Day during #WW2. The Duchess’s own Grandmother and Great Aunt, Valerie and Mary Glassborow, both worked at Bletchley during the War — and have become the latest additions to Bletchley’s Codebreakers’ Wall of Honour. Bletchley’s new exhibition ‘D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion’, based on newly declassified material, shows how the intelligence effort coordinated at the site helped specifically in the success of the D-Day landings at Normandy, part of their work to bring together the past and the present, with a nod to the future.

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        I love this candid little detail from Kate, who is always super attentive to her three kids whenever she's spotted out and about with them. No shade—three is a lot to keep track of! Especially when one of them discovers walking for the first time and can't get enough of it. Nothing can stop the cutie pie from getting into mischief with his siblings!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales
        Here's When William and Kate Will Meet Baby Archie
        image
        Kate's Royal Training Included Studying Diana
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Kate Middleton Is Nearly Done Designing RHS Garden
        Instagram Dinner Jessica Mulroney Might Be Visiting Meghan Markle
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Here's When William and Kate Will Meet Baby Archie
        image Meghan and Harry's Touching Mother's Day Post
        Diana William Harry Austria Harry Opens Up About Missing Diana After Archie
        image Why Haven't Will and Kate Met Baby Archie Yet?
        image Was Archie Harrison Named After This Little Boy?
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Diamond Jubilee Tour - Day 6 Will Demanded Palace Support for Kate Middleton
        image The Royal Baby Will Be Christened This Summer
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son Meghan and Harry's Beautiful Baby Gift From Disney