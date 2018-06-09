Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Meghan Markle Wears an Off-the-Shoulder Carolina Herrera Dress for Trooping the Colour

And have we seen that hat before?

Trooping The Colour 2018
Getty Images

Meghan Markle joined the royal family on Saturday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday at Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Sussex marked her first balcony appearance in a stunning off-the-shoulder peach Carolina Herrera dress. She topped off her look (literally) with a Philip Treacy hat that looks a lot like the one she chose for her first garden party a few weeks ago:

Getty Images

They don't appear to be exactly the same hat, but they're quite similar—at the very least, it's evidence that Meghan has her hat style down:

Getty Images
The whole ensemble is just really, really pretty:

Getty Images

Though the Queen's real birthday was on April 21, a birthday parade is held in her honor every year in June. (The tradition has been around for more than 260 years!) Prior to today's event, Meghan's most recent public appearance was at the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage celebration. She is expected to embark on her first solo journey with the Queen on June 14. They will be taking the royal train together for a visit to Cheshire (fancy!).

Ahead, see Meghan's Trooping the Colour outfit from every angle.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
