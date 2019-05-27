This week, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated the one year anniversary of their first date together.



The husband and wife both shared romantic Instagram tributes a year after their first encounter, and Priyanka’s post revealed the surprise that Nick had planned.



Nick, who’s currently away promoting with the Jonas Brothers, arranged for his wife to spend their anniversary with Mariah Carey instead.

I think we all know by now that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the definition of EXTRA in an amazing, adorable kind of way. Their wedding day/month was the most lavish, spectacular affair, and the couple are all about celebrating their love as much and as often as they possibly can. Hey, maybe we should all be a little more Nick and Priyanka.

The A-list couple can’t resist an excuse to be mushy, so rather than waiting for their first wedding anniversary to roll around, the 26-year-old musician and 36-year-old actress decided to mark their first dating anniversary instead. Yep, their whole relationship really has happened in just one year, I cannot believe it either.

Looking back on the early days of their whirlwind romance, Nick took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and super sweet tribute to his wife. Alongside a fairytale photo of the pair dressed in white, the Jonas Brothers gave a more personal glimpse in their first date in 2018. "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends," Jonas wrote.

"One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

Gareth Cattermole Getty Images

Unfortunately, with the Jonas Brothers firmly back in town and promoting new music, the couple couldn’t be together for their big day, but Priyanka’s own post revealed exactly how her husband made sure she had the best anni ever. Well, when you can’t be there yourself, make sure Mariah Carey can stand in your spot.

Posting the backstage pic of her and Mariah, Priyanka spilled: "The best husband ever...A #lambily member's dream came true. Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi -- you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show...you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!”

Amazing. Any social media posts dedicated to my S.O. in the future will now solely revolve around Mariah Carey.

