Priyanka Chopra Debuted Super-Long Hair at the 2019 BBMAs

Hey, inches.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra decided to add lots of inches to her gorgeously full lob, which naturally hits right beneath her shoulders, last night at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The actress and wifey to Joe Jonas showed up with super-long extensions styled in loopy, dreamy curls. And damn, she looks amazing.

Her stomach-grazing hair is a switch-up from her signature lob, that's f'sho.

image
Getty Images

Earlier this year, she lit-up her dark brown hair with honey-blonde streaks. It's refreshing to know that the 36-year-old doesn't shy away from a new dramatic 'do.

image
Getty Images

image
Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora is the one responsible for this makeover. According to Campora, the inspiration behind Chopra's new hair was "a feminine chic look that was glamorous."

He began by blow-drying her hair, then used GHD Platinum+ Festival Collection Styler to smooth down her roots. As for those romantic curls of hers, Campora split her hair up into sections, then wrapped each section around the GHD Curve Soft Curl Iron. After letting each section cool, he brushed through her hair for softer curls with a slight bend, and sealed the style in with hairspray.

Will Chopra keep her hair long longer for one night? We shall see. I'm such a fan of dramatic extensions, so I'll be lurking to find out.

