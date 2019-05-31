image
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Split The Final Tie They Shared as Royal Fab Four

It's like your favorite band breaking up all over again.

image
Getty Images

    It’s the end of an era, ladies and gents. You thought that your favorite band breaking up in the 90's was hard news to process, but today it’s been revealed that the Royal Fab Four is (blub, hiccup, sob) no more. Well, at least in an official capacity, anyway—they’re still swapping parenting tips and sharing secret family hang outs behind the scenes.

    According to reports which are gonna do nothing to help those ‘royal rift’ rumors, the Sussexes and the Cambridges have made the decision to separate their charitable duties, by bringing an end to the last tie that kept the royal fab four together. The Sun reports that, rather than pursuing the project into its second year, Harry and Meghan have broken away from their joint charity with William and Kate, The Royal Foundation.

    image
    Getty Images

    The Royal Foundation was the match that really sparked the dream of the awesome foursome. You might remember that, around 15 months ago, the two couples appeared on stage together for the charity’s first Q&A forum. It was originally intended to be an annual event and it seemed that both sides had enjoyed the appearance, but there's been a slight change of plan for its future.

    Now, Harry and Meghan, and William and Kate, will instead pursue their charity work separately—but don’t panic. Royal aides have insisted that there’ll still be opportunities when the four royals work on individual projects together. For instance, it’s only recently that both couples stepped up together to launch their new mental health campaign for young people, so it may be more of a case of surprise cameos in each other's work.

    The unexpected but understandable decision regarding the Royal Foundation also comes just a few months after Harry and Meghan opted to break away from William and Kate’s household at Kensington Palace to establish their own.

    image
    Getty Images

    It all sounds very dramatic in the headlines, but actually, would you want to work quite so closely with your siblings and family-in-law throughout your entire adult life? Or would you maybe prefer a little bit of separation?

    My brother drives me crazy after about six minutes of normal conversation, so it would be a no from me. Hopefully this can be the start of even more exciting and ambitious charity projects for both the Cambridges and the Sussexes.

