Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, dubbed the ‘royal fab four’ by the media have split their final tie as a foursome.



It’s reported that the Sussexes and the Cambridges are set to separate their joint charity, the Royal Foundation.



The decision comes after Harry and Meghan also. Decided to break away from Kate and William’s royal household at Kensington Palace, to instead establish their own.

It’s the end of an era, ladies and gents. You thought that your favorite band breaking up in the 90's was hard news to process, but today it’s been revealed that the Royal Fab Four is (blub, hiccup, sob) no more. Well, at least in an official capacity, anyway—they’re still swapping parenting tips and sharing secret family hang outs behind the scenes.

According to reports which are gonna do nothing to help those ‘royal rift’ rumors, the Sussexes and the Cambridges have made the decision to separate their charitable duties, by bringing an end to the last tie that kept the royal fab four together. The Sun reports that, rather than pursuing the project into its second year, Harry and Meghan have broken away from their joint charity with William and Kate, The Royal Foundation.

Getty Images

The Royal Foundation was the match that really sparked the dream of the awesome foursome. You might remember that, around 15 months ago, the two couples appeared on stage together for the charity’s first Q&A forum. It was originally intended to be an annual event and it seemed that both sides had enjoyed the appearance, but there's been a slight change of plan for its future.

Now, Harry and Meghan, and William and Kate, will instead pursue their charity work separately—but don’t panic. Royal aides have insisted that there’ll still be opportunities when the four royals work on individual projects together. For instance, it’s only recently that both couples stepped up together to launch their new mental health campaign for young people, so it may be more of a case of surprise cameos in each other's work.

The unexpected but understandable decision regarding the Royal Foundation also comes just a few months after Harry and Meghan opted to break away from William and Kate’s household at Kensington Palace to establish their own.

Getty Images

It all sounds very dramatic in the headlines, but actually, would you want to work quite so closely with your siblings and family-in-law throughout your entire adult life? Or would you maybe prefer a little bit of separation?

My brother drives me crazy after about six minutes of normal conversation, so it would be a no from me. Hopefully this can be the start of even more exciting and ambitious charity projects for both the Cambridges and the Sussexes.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE