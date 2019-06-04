image
Today's Top Stories
1
Is Jed on 'The Bachelorette' for the Wrong Reason?
image
2
'City of Girls' Is an Ode to Promiscuous Women
image
3
The 25 Best Short Hairstyles for Round Faces
old building in Frankfurt
4
Make the Most of Your Stopover in Frankfurt
image
5
This CMO Is All About Heels and Sequins at Work

Jenna Dewan Is Stunning With Her New Stick-Straight, Super Long Hair

Paired with a red lipstick, natch.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
FOXGetty Images
    • She showed off the most amazing look, with stick-straight wig or extensions and pink-red lipstick—a much more edgy, extreme look than the actress usually sports.

        Jenna Dewan, a.k.a. my fashion idol, is busy working on her new Netflix series (formerly called Mixtape) as well as her various brand collabs, and she's rocking some amazing looks. Thanks to her Instagram Stories, we got a sneak peek of an incredibly out-there 'do for the actress-dancer-author while she was in Chicago, potentially filming—and I loooooove it.

        Jenna was just in Chicago visiting a Tremaine dance competition, and she explained she was filming while she was there—so it's a good guess that this might also be for a particular shoot for the show as well. Captioning the photo "Transformation courtesy of [Chicago makeup artist Karen Lynn Accattato] and [celebrity hairstylist and wig specialist Denise Baker] ❤️," Jenna didn't specify exactly how she achieved the lewk. Is it a wig? Are they extensions?? Join me on a brief investigation.

        Jenna's natural hair is a shoulder-length blunt bob, which I love and which she has had for many, many months now:

        But she has been showing off a sliiiightly longer style in preparation for her Netflix dance/musical series. These may be the same extensions with some amazing volume and waviness to it, so it looks shorter and bouncier:

        But this new hairdo is the longest of all and definitely looks, to me, like mermaid-y add-on extensions that have been flat-ironed to stick-straight perfection (with bright red lipstick to round out the edgy, extreme look):

        image
        Jenna DewanInstagram

        Granted, my wig-dar is pretty terrible, so the whole thing might just be fully fake, but those look like her natural roots. Ummmmm I love it. She looks so, so different.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Jenna Dewan Nailed Everyday Casual In This Outfit
        image
        Jenna Dewan Gives Sexy BTS Look at Netflix Show
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Kate Middleton Makes Sweet Gesture at Trump Dinner
        image Serena Williams Hits 'Forbes' Self-Made Women List
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        2019 CFDA Fashion Awards- Arrivals J. Lo's Kids Have Claimed Her Best Fashion Outfits
        image See the Royals with Donald Trump at a Banquet
        image Meghan Markle Probably Won't Appear at Trump Visit
        91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Bradley Cooper and Irina Are On the Rocks
        image Miley Cyrus Was Groped in Barcelona
        image Khloé Kardashian Took a Fan to Prom
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1 Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage 'To-Do' List
        image Priyanka Chopra Calls Out Meghan Markle Racism