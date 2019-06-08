When the royal family gathers on the balcony at Trooping the Colour, there's always some pretty great candid moments, like Prince Louis waving to the crowd and, of course, who could forget last year when Prince George's cousin Savannah Phillips covered his mouth? (FYI, they were separated on the balcony this time around.) The tradition continued this year when Prince William was spotted fixing George's hair in the middle of the fly past.

It was a sweet moment for the father and son. Naturally, George is unbothered.

In case you're unfamiliar, Trooping the Colour is an annual celebration with immediate royal family members honoring the Queen's birthday. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more participate in the parade and ride around in carriages, meanwhile royal children like Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis make an appearance with their parents on the balcony.

