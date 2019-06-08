image
Prince Louis Attends Trooping the Colour for the First Time with Kate and William

image
By Rachel Epstein
Trooping The Colour 2019
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Prince Louis has officially made his first appearance at Trooping the Colour, the annual event celebrating the Queen's birthday. The one-year-old looked sweet as ever looking outside the window next to his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they await the royal fly past. It even looks like George may be holding him!

We haven't seen much of Prince Louis aside from his christening photos, one-year-old birthday photos, and a rare video of him playing in Kate's new garden, which makes this occasion extra special for the youngest royal of the family (aside from Meghan and Harry's baby Archie, of course). Please take a moment for his grumpy baby face!

Trooping The Colour 2019
Chris JacksonGetty Images
Trooping The Colour 2019
Chris JacksonGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images

Prince George was just shy of two years old before he attended his first Trooping the Colour in 2015, and Princess Charlotte had just turned one when she attended in 2016.

Here's Prince George at his first Trooping the Colour:

Trooping The Colour
Chris JacksonGetty Images
Trooping The Colour
Chris JacksonGetty Images
Trooping The Colour
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

And here's Princess Charlotte at hers:

Trooping The Colour 2016
DZYGetty Images
Trooping The Colour 2016
DZYGetty Images
Trooping The Colour 2016
Karwai TangGetty Images

Trooping The Colour 2016
Samir HusseinGetty Images

The best.

