Prince Louis has officially made his first appearance at Trooping the Colour, the annual event celebrating the Queen's birthday. The one-year-old looked sweet as ever looking outside the window next to his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they await the royal fly past. It even looks like George may be holding him!

We haven't seen much of Prince Louis aside from his christening photos, one-year-old birthday photos, and a rare video of him playing in Kate's new garden, which makes this occasion extra special for the youngest royal of the family (aside from Meghan and Harry's baby Archie, of course). Please take a moment for his grumpy baby face!

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Chris Jackson Getty Images

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Getty Images

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Getty Images

And Prince Louis makes his balcony debut! pic.twitter.com/fzqIduVZ3s — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 8, 2019

And #PrinceLouis making his first balcony appearance at #TroopingTheColour already mastering the royal wave pic.twitter.com/hDM4Ma535W — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) June 8, 2019

Prince George was just shy of two years old before he attended his first Trooping the Colour in 2015, and Princess Charlotte had just turned one when she attended in 2016.

Here's Prince George at his first Trooping the Colour:

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

And here's Princess Charlotte at hers:

DZY Getty Images

DZY Getty Images

Karwai Tang Getty Images

Samir Hussein Getty Images

The best.

