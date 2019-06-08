Prince Louis has officially made his first appearance at Trooping the Colour, the annual event celebrating the Queen's birthday. The one-year-old looked sweet as ever looking outside the window next to his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they await the royal fly past. It even looks like George may be holding him!
We haven't seen much of Prince Louis aside from his christening photos, one-year-old birthday photos, and a rare video of him playing in Kate's new garden, which makes this occasion extra special for the youngest royal of the family (aside from Meghan and Harry's baby Archie, of course). Please take a moment for his grumpy baby face!
Prince George was just shy of two years old before he attended his first Trooping the Colour in 2015, and Princess Charlotte had just turned one when she attended in 2016.
Here's Prince George at his first Trooping the Colour:
And here's Princess Charlotte at hers:
The best.
