Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Princess Eugenie's wedding today with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, were one of the page boys and page girls alongside other children like their cousin, Savannah Phillips, and Robbie Williams' daughter, Theodora Rose Williams.

If Savannah's name sounds familiar, it should. At Trooping the Colour this summer, George and Savannah stole the show on the balcony—and George recreated that iconic moment at Eugenie's ceremony. During Trooping the Colour, Savannah 7, covered Prince George's mouth as he giggled in front of the crowd. Today, while standing next to Savannah inside of St. George's Chapel, he stared directly into the camera and covered his mouth again.

Savannah stood next to him smirking (probably because she knew she would get in trouble with her parents Peter and Autumn Phillips if she did it again).



Now, please take a moment to observe George in all of his glory at Eugenie's wedding:

Last month, George and Charlotte went to the wedding of Charlotte's godparents, Sophie Carter and Robert Snuggs. In May, they appeared at the royal wedding of their Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan. They made their first wedding appearance last year when the siblings joined their Aunt Pippa Middleton at her nuptials to James Matthews.