As broken by People, model Irina Shayk and actor Bradley Cooper have officially called it quits after rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

A few hours before the news broke, Irina carried a suitcase out of their L.A. home, and went to a spa afterwards.

Ugh, well, we actually have confirmation of the speculation that's been swirling around Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper: The couple has called it quits. Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that Irina "allegedly moved out of Bradley's $4.5 million Pacific Palisades mansion this week." And, sure enough, a few hours before news broke about the split, Irina was spotted quietly carrying a heavy suitcase and some other bags out of their L.A. home.

Even before the breakup news, The Sun reported that "They haven't been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place. It's not looking like there's much long left for the two of them together."

Also earlier in the day, Irina had been spotted without a ring on her ring finger, which was thought to be telling—even though Irina doesn't always wear jewelry on that finger in public, she often did in private while out and about with Bradley and their daughter. It had also been at least a year since she'd worn her maybe-engagement ring, which she debuted in late 2016. So, not seeing it was a bit unusual...and totally a sign of things to come, apparently.

Later, it looked like Irina headed to a spa, perhaps to relax from all of the drama:

BG004/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

So it looks like she's handling the big changes well enough—but neither she nor Bradley has commented officially, of course.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE