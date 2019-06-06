Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have been at the center of rumors that their relationship is "hanging by a thread"; they have attended events separately and reportedly "haven’t been getting along for a while," according to Us Weekly. The couple, who have been dating since 2015 and are notoriously private, seemed to be happy and in love at the 2019 Oscars (although fans went nuts over the supposed chemistry between Bradley and Lady Gaga during their performance of "Shallow"). And now, more bad news: Irina was just spotted with her and Bradley's daughter not wearing a ring on that finger. Let's investigate wheat that might mean, shall we??

First of all, we're not even sure if Irina and Bradley are actually engaged. For what it's worth, Irina sometimes doesn't wear blingy jewelry on that finger in public. She wasn't wearing a ring at an event back in April:

And she didn't wear a ring at the Oscars, seen here hugging Lady Gaga and putting to rest speculation that they were feuding (oh and she attended with Bradley, so they were definitely still together then):

But. In May 2018, she wore what some people think is her engagement ring:

Plus, she has worn rings on that finger before when she's walking around privately with Bradley and their daughter.

So that's what makes this a bit worrisome—this is not a public event, and yet Irina's not wearing a ring. To be fair, this could also be a situation of "I'm going out to play with my daughter and I don't want to damage/scratch/ruin my beautiful, beautiful ring" (I myself rarely do any chores or strenuous activities with my wedding ring for that exact reason.) However. The timing isn't great. She also looks a touch aworried and upset, to me, which isn't great news either.

Of course, neither of them will comment, so we'll just have to keep guessing.

