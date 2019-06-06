image
Today's Top Stories
1
22 Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month
How Do I Find a Mentor?
2
How to Find a Mentor at Work
image
3
15 New Beauty Products From Sephora You Need Now
image
4
Here's Where to Stay in the Hamptons Right Now
image
5
Oversized Jean Jackets You Can Live in Year-Round

Irina Shayk Was Spotted Without a Ring on That Finger

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
EXCLUSIVE: Irina Shayk Has A Day At The Park With Her Child, Sans Engagement Ring.
SplashNews.comSplash News

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have been at the center of rumors that their relationship is "hanging by a thread"; they have attended events separately and reportedly "haven’t been getting along for a while," according to Us Weekly. The couple, who have been dating since 2015 and are notoriously private, seemed to be happy and in love at the 2019 Oscars (although fans went nuts over the supposed chemistry between Bradley and Lady Gaga during their performance of "Shallow"). And now, more bad news: Irina was just spotted with her and Bradley's daughter not wearing a ring on that finger. Let's investigate wheat that might mean, shall we??

First of all, we're not even sure if Irina and Bradley are actually engaged. For what it's worth, Irina sometimes doesn't wear blingy jewelry on that finger in public. She wasn't wearing a ring at an event back in April:

image
Edward BerthelotGetty Images

And she didn't wear a ring at the Oscars, seen here hugging Lady Gaga and putting to rest speculation that they were feuding (oh and she attended with Bradley, so they were definitely still together then):

91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images

But. In May 2018, she wore what some people think is her engagement ring:

image
Foc KanGetty Images

Plus, she has worn rings on that finger before when she's walking around privately with Bradley and their daughter.

image
Raymond HallGetty Images

So that's what makes this a bit worrisome—this is not a public event, and yet Irina's not wearing a ring. To be fair, this could also be a situation of "I'm going out to play with my daughter and I don't want to damage/scratch/ruin my beautiful, beautiful ring" (I myself rarely do any chores or strenuous activities with my wedding ring for that exact reason.) However. The timing isn't great. She also looks a touch aworried and upset, to me, which isn't great news either.

Of course, neither of them will comment, so we'll just have to keep guessing.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Proof That Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk Are Friends
image
Irina Shayk's Response to "Shallow" Performance
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image The Jonas Brothers Really Miss 'Game of Thrones'
image Beyoncé Was a Whole Mood at the Raptors Game
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Beyoncé Reacts to Woman Leaning Over Her for Jay-Z
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son Meghan Markle's Son Archie Turns One Month Today
image Joe Jonas Nearly Kissed Sophie Turner's GoT Double
image The Meaning Behind Jenna Dewan's Steve Kazee Post
image
29 Celebrities Who Have Reportedly Romanced Royals
image The Most Shocking Nude Movie Scenes
image Joe Jonas is Such an Insta Hubby for Sophie Turner
image Trump Has Now Decided That Meghan Is "Very Nice"