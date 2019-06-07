image
Miley Cyrus Twins Perfectly With Liam Hemsworth at Saint Laurent Fashion Show

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
    • It's a favorite brand for the couple, and certainly not the first time they went matchy-matchy.

        Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hadn't been photographed at an event together since the Met Gala, which was only about a month ago, but for me was much too long (newsflash—they're super cute together). Luckily for me, Saint Laurent debuted its Spring/Summer 2020 collection on the beach in Malibu, and the pair showed up in matching black ensembles like the perfectly aligned couple that they clearly are.

        Liam was in a black denim jacket and jeans—a twist on the Canadian tuxedo, I dig it, Liam—and a patterned black and white shirt. Miley was even more glam-punk in a glittery, tweedy jacket, ripped black pants with black boots, and tons of chunky jewelry. She was also rockin' a smudged cat-eye and the wet hair look, which would make me look like refried death but is the perfect edginess to her Hannah Montana-inspired haircut.

        In photos, the couple looked mostly serious but cracked the occasional smile, leaving their trademark goofiness for when they're in private together. Miley posted pics from the event on her Instagram Stories, saying "@ysl came to me" in Malibu. YSL is a favorite brand for the pair, including for the Met Gala this year.

        Here's a look at their full outfits:

        image
        Neilson BarnardGetty Images

        I think I'm most intrigued by the pants, which look like they're ripped riiiiight up to the short line and then are made of a different material? (Unless...wait, are they shorts OVER pants??) I would look 100 percent ridiculous, but somehow Miley is turning it into fashion magic, per usual.

