Liam Hemsworth Fake-Trolled Wife Miley Cyrus in the Most Adorable Way

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
    • Miley seemed entertained by the whole situation, first recording her husband's silly antics and then posting her reaction on Instagram and Twitter.

        Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are a hilarious couple that seem like they would be a blast to hang out with. Usually, judging by most public appearances, Liam just kind of stands there laughing while Miley does crazy antics around him (at the Avengers premiere she literally licked him—just for context). But Liam showed he can bring the antics just as hard as Miley, thanks to some Instagram Stories he decided to share. The two were on their way to Beale Street Music Festival in Tennessee, where Miley surprised the audience with a musical performance.

        First, Liam shared a video of Miley trying to do her makeup in peace while he films her—she turns and says, "What are you doing??" while he giggles. Then, in a series of goofy videos, Liam is literally bouncing up and down like a little kid, trying to get Miley's attention. "MILEY! HEY MILEY" he yells, in between scream-singing "Party in the USA" lyrics at her. Miley is walking away from him, but she seem suuuper amused and even turns to film her ridiculous husband being ridiculous.

        Here is the video in all its shouty glory:

        Miley filmed what looks like her reaction to her husband's "beautiful" singing voice: "I hate it, but for some reason, the people love it." Then Liam starts to sing (horribly) again.

        You guys, they are soooo perfect for each other I can't stand it. Although, Liam, I think you should leave the singing to Miley.

        This post has been updated.

