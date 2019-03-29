On her Instagram Stories last night, Miley Cyrus transformed her hair, Hannah Montana-style, dying it blonde and getting blunt bangs.

"Hannah is punk now!" Miley captioned one of the photos. She also did a #10YearChallenge side by side and looks EXACTLY the same.

Miley's been giving us plenty of throwbacks to her classic character, including some super NSFW ones.

Miley Cyrus has been teasing us with a ton of Hannah Montana flashbacks ever since she was a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. Obviously the show has been on her mind, but I never expected this: Last night Miley went FULL-ON HANNAH with a gorgeous blonde cut and dye that gives her the exact hairdo—complete with full, blunt bangs—that she had on the show. Even better? It's fully her hair! It's not even a wig like the show!

To talk about her look, Miley channeled her teen star identity. "You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided I’ll just be Hannah forever," she said on her Instagram Stories and Twitter. "She was getting a lot of press this week…thanks to ME!"

Later, Miley sang in the car to some of her songs (as well as Migos, who references the character in the appropriately titled "Hannah Montana") and even did a #10YearChallenge on herself. "I win!" she captioned the photo. And guys, I really think she does, because I am shooketh by how similar she looks. She might be aging backwards and could be a wizard.

CLEARLY, Miley has gotten over her conflicted feelings about playing the singer for so long (at one point she said the role did some "damage" to her psyche) and is just fully embracing the role that made her famous.

Here's the big hair announcement:

Of course, Miley's not about to give up on her fabulous fashion (or, TBH, how different she is as a person) with some photos integrating her new hair with her fashion sense. "Hannah is punk now!" she captioned one of the photos, and another, she's "Hannah in YSL":

Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019

Miley Cyrus Instagram

Here's Miley mouthing along to Migos:

And here's her explaining what "best of both worlds" means in a, uh, super-adult context:

I feel like she's hitting all kinds of career and fashion (and personal) highs right now, and clearly just enjoying herself in the process.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE