Watch the Cambridge Children Play Together in Kate's Garden

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
HandoutGetty Images

Over the weekend we've been blessed with a rare, intimate look inside the world of the royals. First, it began with a video montage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in honor of their one-year wedding anniversary. Later that night, Kensington Palace posted photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three kids playing in Kate's garden at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show looking cute (and normal!) as ever.

As if the photos weren't enough, Kensington Palace tweeted video footage (!) of the Cambridge children playing in the garden at the same time the photos were taken, and now my heart is melting. We get a close up of one-year-old Prince Louis, four-year-old Princess Charlotte excitedly screaming, "Oooh la la!" when she enters the garden, and five-year-old Prince George dipping his toes in the stream with his sister.

Watch the video below:

"The children played last night in a way I hadn't imagined," the Duchess of Cambridge said, according to The Daily Mail. "They were throwing stones. I hadn't actually thought that that was what they would be doing. They kicked their shoes off, and wanted to paddle in the stream...using it in a way that I hadn't anticipated."

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

This is definitely one of the more intimate glimpses into the Cambridge children's lives, and perhaps the start of the world getting to know them better as they grow up.

