Over the weekend we've been blessed with a rare, intimate look inside the world of the royals. First, it began with a video montage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in honor of their one-year wedding anniversary. Later that night, Kensington Palace posted photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three kids playing in Kate's garden at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show looking cute (and normal!) as ever.

As if the photos weren't enough, Kensington Palace tweeted video footage (!) of the Cambridge children playing in the garden at the same time the photos were taken, and now my heart is melting. We get a close up of one-year-old Prince Louis, four-year-old Princess Charlotte excitedly screaming, "Oooh la la!" when she enters the garden, and five-year-old Prince George dipping his toes in the stream with his sister.

Watch the video below:

Loving Louis’ close up and Charlotte screaming an excited ‘ooh la la !’ 😂 https://t.co/IHNgDeYwrb — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 20, 2019

"I hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together." — The Duchess of Cambridge on the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden pic.twitter.com/286B9TOPGA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2019

"The children played last night in a way I hadn't imagined," the Duchess of Cambridge said, according to The Daily Mail. "They were throwing stones. I hadn't actually thought that that was what they would be doing. They kicked their shoes off, and wanted to paddle in the stream...using it in a way that I hadn't anticipated."

This is definitely one of the more intimate glimpses into the Cambridge children's lives, and perhaps the start of the world getting to know them better as they grow up.

