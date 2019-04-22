Late Monday night in the U.K., just ahead of Prince Louis' first birthday, Kensington Palace released new photos of Prince Louis to celebrate his birthday. True to family tradition, Kate Middleton took the three new photos of her youngest son, who was born a year ago, Tuesday. Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

This isn't the first time Kate Middleton has shared her own family photos with the world—she's also shared photos of Louis' siblings, Charlotte and George, on several occasions, many of those taken on the grounds of their home. Per Hello, her bio at one point on the monarchy's official website read: "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."

Here are the photos of Louis:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Louis looks a lot like sibling George—I mean, it makes sense, they share DNA—but seriously, look at this! This is George around Louis' age.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Cannot. Handle.

