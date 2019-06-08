image
Why Archie Harrison Isn't at Trooping the Colour 2019 with Meghan and Harry

image
By Rachel Epstein
Trooping the Colour
Victoria Jones - PA ImagesGetty Images

To many royal fans' delight, Meghan Markle is attending this year's Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry despite giving birth to their child, Archie Harrison, a little over one month ago. The only person who's missing? Baby Archie himself.

Naturally, Harry and Meghan wouldn't bring their one-month-old to a public event with huge crowds. It was initially unclear whether Meghan herself would even attend in the first place, let alone her newborn, since she's on maternity leave. It makes sense that he isn't in attendance at the parade with the rest the immediate royal family members, including the Queen, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice.

Trooping The Colour 2019
Neil MockfordGetty Images

Trooping The Colour 2019
Samir HusseinGetty Images
Trooping the Colour
Gareth Fuller - PA ImagesGetty Images

Prince George was almost two years old before he attended his first Trooping the Colour in 2015, and Princess Charlotte was one. This year, one-year-old Prince Louis is at the Queen's annual birthday parade for the first time. It makes sense Meg and Harry are following tradition and (probably) won't bring little Archie to the event until he's at least a year old.

We'll just have to patiently wait until Trooping the Colour 2020 for a sweet Sussex family gathering.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
