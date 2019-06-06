image
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Celebrate Archie Turning One Month Old

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • Harry is in the process of commemorating D-Day in Chelsea, but may be headed home shortly after to spend some time with Meghan and Archie.

        I cannot believe that it has been exactly one month since Archie Harrison, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's long-awaited baby (a.k.a. the cutest little royal that ever was) was born. It truly, truly feels like yesterday, doesn't it? Obviously the royal family isn't saying explicitly how they're planning on spending their big day, but we know Meghan Markle is still on maternity leave and hosting guests who want to meet Archie for the first time. There might be a fun celebration in store for the family of three, but first, Harry had royal duties to attend to.

        It's the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and like many of the British royals, Harry is commemorating by attending the Royal Hospital Chelsea, where he's reviewing the Chelsea Pensioners at their annual Founder’s Day Parade. This looks like Harry's only public appearance today as of right now, and Chelsea is only about an hour away from Frogmore Cottage, so an easy ride home to spend time with his family.

        During his speech, according to royal reporter Rebecca English, Harry said, "On this 75th Anniversary of D-Day, I can comfortably speak for everyone when I say we are honoured to be in the presence of six Normandy Landing veterans...More widely, wherever you are, your presence is a symbol of the sacrifices that have been made by all veterans to sustain the freedoms and democracy we value so deeply today." The full speech is here.

        Here's Harry in action:

        And here's our latest photo of Archie (specifically his feet) on American Mother's Day:

        Considering that Harry and Meghan have always valued their privacy, I love how they're giving us tiny, tiny glimpses of their fabulous baby boy. While I would love a new photo today, that seems unlikely. I'll have to settle for Harry in uniform.

