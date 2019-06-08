image
Prince Louis Wore Prince Harry's Hand-Me-Downs to His First Trooping the Colour

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Today, the highest ranking members of the royal family appeared together for the annual Trooping the Colour celebration.
    • Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, made his Trooping the Colour debut, waving at the crowd alongside the rest of the royals (minus Archie Harrison, who, at just a month old, got to pass on the high profile, high stress event).
      • Eagle-eyed fans and royal watchers noticed that Louis' outfit looked familiar. Prince Harry wore the same ensemble for Trooping the Colour back in 1986, for what was his second Trooping the Colour appearance.

        Today, Prince Louis made his grand Trooping the Colour debut, waving at the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the rest of the royal family.

        As if Louis' first Trooping the Colour appearance weren't a big enough deal on its own (which, obviously, it is because have you seen those cheeks?), Louis (and his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William) also made a major statement with his outfit choice.

        For the big event, Louis wore a blue and white ensemble that, to the trained royal watching eye, might look very familiar. That's because we've seen it before, not on Louis, but on another beloved member of the royal family: Louis' cool uncle Prince Harry.

        See the outfit's masterful time travel act in side-by-side pictures, with Harry rocking the look in 1986 on the left and Louis wearing it today:

        image
        Getty Images

        Kate Middleton even wore a yellow ensemble that's reminiscent of the look Princess Anne can be seen wearing next to Harry in the picture from the '80s.

        Not only is this an adorable royal family tradition, it's a sweet tribute to Harry and his whole family (including Archie and Meghan Markle) on behalf of Will and Kate—and hopefully it helps put to rest any rumors of Fab Four feuds.

