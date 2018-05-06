Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Both Wearing Hand-Me-Downs in This New Picture

Yesterday, Kensington Palace released the first official pictures of Prince Louis. The photos, one of which also features his big sister, Charlotte, come just two weeks after the new prince's birth.

While George wasn't in the photos himself, there was something of his in the picture of Louis and Charlotte. Both pictures, in fact, feature royal hand-me-downs (so relatable, as anyone with siblings will confirm).

If the sweater Charlotte is wearing in the sweet picture of her kissing her baby brother's head looks familiar, that's because it used to be Prince George's.

Two years ago, the now-four-year-old prince wore the blue and white patterned sweater from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique in a portrait with Queen Elizabeth for her 90th birthday.

"We couldn’t be happier to see little Princess Charlotte wearing the same cardigan Prince George once wore," designer Ana Pérez told People. “It is a huge pleasure to be among the brands in their wardrobe.”



Charlotte isn't the only royal in secondhand clothes in the portraits. Prince Louis is actually wearing an old jumper of Charlotte's.

The white jumper from Spanish brand Irulea is the exact one Charlotte wore in her first official portraits with old brother, George.

The photos were taken on May 2 (a special occasion—Princess Charlotte’s birthday) by Kate Middleton.



"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace," Kensington Palace captioned the picture of the newborn prince.‬ "‪This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.‬ ‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.‬"