Even if they wanted to split up, Prince William and Kate Middleton might not be allowed to get a divorce.

According to a report from Express, the Queen made it clear to Will when he proposed to Kate that his marriage better be for keeps.

"She is adamant that there are going to be no further royal divorces during her reign," a source said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are clearly soulmates, and that's lucky for them since, according to some sources, they might not be allowed to get a divorce even if they wanted to.

According a report from Express, the Queen is so fed up with divorce in the royal family that she might not even approve a divorce if Will and Kate wanted one. Per Express:

"The source told the publication that the monarch had said to her grandson to choose his partner very wisely, because she felt 'enough was enough' in terms of royal divorces."

According to a source who spoke with the paper, Queen Elizabeth II is done with divorces, after a string of high-profile failed marriages, including those of her sister, Princess Margaret, and of course of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

"The Queen is the head of the Church and so from a point of principle she is opposed to royal divorces," the source said. "However, she has witnessed the divorces not just of her sister Princess Margaret, but also those of her three eldest children. She now feels, to put it bluntly, that enough is enough. She does not want to name names, but she is adamant that there are going to be no further royal divorces during her reign."



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here