image
Today's Top Stories
1
Your Nails Called—They Want These Summer Polishes
image
2
These Are the Best Bras to Wear Under a White Tee
image
3
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
4
Revealed: The Secrets to a Standout Resume
image
5
The New Handbag Labels to Check Out This Season

The Queen's Old Malta Villa Can Now Be Yours, if You Have a Spare $6.7 Million

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • The couple spent time there together as newlyweds, for the first few years after their marriage—but has since fallen into disrepair.

        Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, when they were first married, spent significant time in Malta at their Villa Guardamangia. The "palazzo-style mansion" is apparently gorgeous, although it's fallen into disrepair since then. The residence is now on the market for 5.3 million pounds, which, roughly translated, is $6,753,233. Please, come join me as I ogle this gorgeous historical residence.

        Here's more details about the place, which sounds like it might need an update (just like Frogmore):

        With six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a grand "sala nobile" living room plus "various guest/servant quarters," the villa—which spans over 1,560sqm—has "great historical value," they said. Despite the price, its opulence has faded into dilapidation in recent decades, with images showing overgrown gardens and a weathered facade.

        The Queen apparently is very fond of the residence, saying in 2015, "Visiting Malta is always very special for me. I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married." So this is the spot of royal newlywed bliss—just sayin'. In fact, here's a picture of them at the villa:

        image
        PA ImagesGetty Images

        And another, because, old-timey photos are the best!

        image
        PA ImagesGetty Images

        And here are some photos of what it looks like now:

        image
        Matt CardyGetty Images
        image
        Matt CardyGetty Images
        image
        Matt CardyGetty Images

        Guys let's pool together and get it. Summer home??

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        The Real Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Third Ring
        image
        The Royal Baby Will Be Christened This Summer
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Meghan and Harry's Nanny Had to Sign a Major NDA
        image The Real Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Third Ring
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image The Royal Baby Will Be Christened This Summer
        image When Will We Next See Baby Archie Harrison?
        image Prince Harry's Special Hotel Request
        The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Coventry Kate Middleton Downplayed Her Emergency Operation
        image Prince Louis Wears Prince Harry's Hand-Me-Downs
        image Kate Took Bereavement Leave When Will Dumped Her
        image Prince Louis Outgrumps Prince George
        BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING Will Fixed George's Hair at Trooping the Colour