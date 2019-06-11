image
The Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Third Ring With Her Wedding and Engagement Bands is So Sweet

Awh, Harry!

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Gareth Fuller - PA ImagesGetty Images

    Last week saw the entire royal family (minus two of your favorite guys, Prince Philip and baby Archie) gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is always a special day, and this year’s occasion was made even better when Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in the carriage.

    The Duchess of Sussex took a brief hiatus from maternity leave to join husband Prince Harry at the party, riding alongside Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on their way to the palace.

    Once we’d all stopped swooning over her chic navy blue Givenchy look, some royal family fans with particularly awesome eyesight (or a strong zoom function) noted that Meghan was wearing not two, but three rings on her left ring finger. Along with her usual wedding and engagement rings was another mystery piece of jewelry—a third, beautiful "delicate pavé-set band."

    image
    Getty Images

    In the past, Meghan has worn multiple rings on her fingers in addition to her engagement ring, but this one, sitting pretty on her ring finger to show special importance, was clearly different. Most assumed that the last and newest ring must be an adorable push present from Prince Harry to celebrate Meghan recently becoming a mother for the first time, having given birth to their son Archie back in May.

    Trooping the Colour
    Gareth Fuller - PA ImagesGetty Images

    However, the mystery has officially been solved, just incase you were still sweating and investigating all the clues. PEOPLE has confirmed that the glittering piece is actually an eternity ring, and an anniversary gift from Prince Harry to mark their first wedding anniversary on May 19. The fact it also ties in nicely with Archie's recent birth could just make it extra significant.

    image
    Getty Images

    It makes total sense, as eternity rings are typically covered in diamonds in an infinity loop around the band, just as Meghan’s is. Plus, Harry wouldn’t be the first royal husband to give such a gift—Prince William presented Kate Middleton with an eternity ring following the birth of their first child, Prince George.

    Pretty cute, huh? Taking romantic gift advice from your older brother, Harry?

