This is so, so exciting: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now, officially, a family of three! Baby Sussex has come, and although we don't know his name yet, the world (and also the Internet) has already embraced him with open arms. Prince Harry is beside himself with joy, and according to him, we'll likely get to see the new addition in two days' time in a formal introduction. Even better, reports are coming in that we won't have to wait long for the baby to show up in a fabulous white lacy outfit for his christening. There's usually lots of photos for that event, so we'll get the proud parents, the new baby, as well as other royals, so it will be an event. When is it happening?

Traditionally, a royal baby is christened two to three months after he or she is born. This was the case with the last Fab Four royal birth: Prince Louis, who was born in April and then christened in early July in a quiet, lovely ceremony.

Even better, Vanity Fair is giving us a few possible specifics for Meghan and Harry's baby while we wait for the official announcement from Buckingham Palace:

A christening for the baby is expected this summer at St. George’s Chapel, where Harry and Meghan were married less than one year ago. The couple have apparently already discussed godparents with Harry’s royals cousin Zara Philips, and Princess Eugenie is said to be top of the list.

I love that the location has very special meaning for Harry and Meghan, and is clearly the site of a lot of very important events for the pair. Also, I love the insight about potential godparents, which again has not been officially announced yet.

Soon, we'll have an exact date (2-3 months from now could be beginning of July through beginning of August), and I'll be able to cancel all my plans in favor of ogling cute baby pics that day.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE