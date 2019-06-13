Perfect White Button-Down Shirt
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
George PimentelGetty Images
    • Hilary's voice is still killer (channeling those pop star roots!), and the moment is pure Lizzie McGuire fun.

        On the season six premiere of Younger, fans got the most amazing treat ever—a.k.a. stars Hilary Duff, Sutton Foster, and Miriam Shor (a national treasure, FYI) singing the absolutely iconic Dolly Parton song "9 to 5" together. And, guys, Hilary Duff sounds amazing. You have to watch it.

        Sutton explained to Entertainment Weekly,

        What’s been fun is all the things that they’ve created have come out of these really organic fun moments...‘9 to 5’ was the perfect way to bring them together because that song, that movie made sense with the story with what we’re doing; we’re trying to find our way in this business world and working together even though we’re very different. That song is just such a genius song. The minute you hear it…It’s so good!
        image
        TV Land

        I quite love Younger and think it's an underrated show, even for as many seasons as it's had. More importantly, I just have a soft spot for Hilary in my heart. She was so sweet and endearing in Lizzie McGuire and the fact that she's managed to move on as an actress and singer to pursue really interesting work makes me happy. Hilary hasn't sung formally in years, looks like, since her last album came out in 2015 and her last single in 2016 (although in my mind, she sings informally all the time—in the shower, in her car, etc.). She's still absolutely got it, and now I'm craving a new album.

        Here's the epic, fabulous video:

        Guys, "9 to 5" is such a good song and has aged sooo well (I'd argue the message might resonate with women in the workplace even more today than ever before). Also, shocker to no one—Dolly Parton is a genius.

