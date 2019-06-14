Since getting engaged earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been taking wedding planning slowly.

However, in a video she released that goes behind the scenes on her current "It's My Party" tour, she shared more details about when it's going to happen, and she wants it to look like.

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are taking their time in the planning of their wedding. A source even told People they "are not doing a huge wedding" and will do "a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids." But in a video that J. Lo released on her YouTube channel about her "It's My Party" actually has a few details about the big day hidden within all that dancing, singing, and preparation.

J. Lo is sitting with colleagues in between rehearsal. "When are you guys gonna get married?" asks an off-screen voice (thank you, off-screen voice, for asking the question that's been on my mind for months!). "Soon," replies J. Lo. Then she adds, "Not soon soon, but—next year." Said off-screen voice insists, "But then soon!" (Lol, I love this person.) J. Lo responds, "Yeah. I'd like a big wedding. And I'd like to get married in a church this time. I've never been married in a church."

The singer and actress then reflected on her romantic history. "I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc [Anthony] for 10 years, with the kids. I was very young the first two times I tried to get married.

"It seems like in this [showbiz] life, you're always surrounded by people, you're never lonely—but it's very lonely. So you always want somebody with you. I felt like if I got married, I would always have somebody, but that's not how life works. That's not how it goes. It's a bad reason to get married. The right one is when you find someone who really makes you better."

Here's the original video—the exchange happens right at 2:18:

It's actually a very vulnerable moment, and I love it. Now, to discover: When exactly next year??

