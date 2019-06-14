Perfect White Button-Down Shirt
Today's Top Stories
1
This Is the Best White Button-Down on the Planet
FRANCE-CINEMA-REEVES
2
Is Keanu Reeves Hot? An Investigation
image
3
Chic Summer Outfits to Highlight Your Curves
image
4
Revealed: The Secrets to a Standout Resume
image
5
The 15 Best Eyebrow Products of All Time

Jennifer Lopez Just Gave Us Major Hints About Her Wedding Date and Ceremony Details

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images
    • However, in a video she released that goes behind the scenes on her current "It's My Party" tour, she shared more details about when it's going to happen, and she wants it to look like.

        Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are taking their time in the planning of their wedding. A source even told People they "are not doing a huge wedding" and will do "a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids." But in a video that J. Lo released on her YouTube channel about her "It's My Party" actually has a few details about the big day hidden within all that dancing, singing, and preparation.

        J. Lo is sitting with colleagues in between rehearsal. "When are you guys gonna get married?" asks an off-screen voice (thank you, off-screen voice, for asking the question that's been on my mind for months!). "Soon," replies J. Lo. Then she adds, "Not soon soon, but—next year." Said off-screen voice insists, "But then soon!" (Lol, I love this person.) J. Lo responds, "Yeah. I'd like a big wedding. And I'd like to get married in a church this time. I've never been married in a church."

        The singer and actress then reflected on her romantic history. "I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc [Anthony] for 10 years, with the kids. I was very young the first two times I tried to get married.

        "It seems like in this [showbiz] life, you're always surrounded by people, you're never lonely—but it's very lonely. So you always want somebody with you. I felt like if I got married, I would always have somebody, but that's not how life works. That's not how it goes. It's a bad reason to get married. The right one is when you find someone who really makes you better."

        Here's the original video—the exchange happens right at 2:18:

        It's actually a very vulnerable moment, and I love it. Now, to discover: When exactly next year??

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        A. Rod Dances Along to J. Lo's Tour Rehearsal
        image
        A-Rod Gives a Sexy Sneak Peek at J. Lo's Tour
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Irina Shayk Makes First Runway Debut Post-Split
        image We're Getting Pics Inside Meghan Markle's Home
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image
        The Meanings of Kardashian/Jenner Baby Names
        image Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes Getting Along Swimmingly
        image Hilary Duff Just Sang for the First Time in Years
        image Baby Archie Is Bringing William and Harry Together
        2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Chrissy Teigen's Rules for Posting About Her Kids
        image Kate Middleton Makes a Special CBBC TV Appearance
        FRANCE-CINEMA-REEVES Is Keanu Reeves Hot? An Investigation
        image Every Clue About Who Wins 'The Bachelorette'