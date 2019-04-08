image
Alex Rodriguez Just Gave Us a Super-Sexy Sneak Peek of Jennifer Lopez's Upcoming Tour

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
    • Even better? The caption of the photo. "You know it’s comin’. It’s already her party here in the Rocky Mountains. #rehearsals #cantwait #JLoItsMyParty." So this might be a sneak peek at some of J. Lo's sweet dance moves.
      • The recently engaged couple showed off her enooormous engagement ring on a hawt date night a few weeks ago—go here for those photos.

        Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez just went to Denver to watch the L.A. Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, this weekend but while they were there, A. Rod also posted a very revealing video—showing off his lady love's super hot bod, but also maybe a hint or two about J. Lo's upcoming tour, It's My Party.

        The song was a remix of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" mashed up with J. Lo's "Dinero," which actually features Cardi B. A. Rod cuts the video just as J. Lo starts the song with, "Me and my man we stack it up to the ceiling." A. Rod, very appreciatively, says "Ooof." Same, A. Rod.

        Um, could we be seeing a guest appearance from Cardi B?? Probably not, but still—now we now that we'll be seeing "Dinero" on tour as well as a fast-paced, dance-heavy, ultra-sexy performance. So, business as usual, then. J. Lo's firing on all cylinders right now, planning a tour, releasing new music, starring in what looks like a sexy new movie Hustlers. She's really living her best life, TBH.

        Here's the video with J. Lo's dance moves:

        Also hot? J. Lo's just-released music video for "Medicine," which will probably also be a feature on her upcoming tour:

        Whoa. It's the carnival/stripper/fortune teller/scary masked dreamscape I didn't know I needed.

