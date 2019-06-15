Bradley Cooper Might Be Taking Over a Role That Leonardo DiCaprio Was Supposed to Play

Following his split from Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper is reportedly up for a role in Guillermo del Toro's next movie, Nightmare Alley.

The part in question is one that Leonardo DiCaprio passed on.

In the movie, Bradley would play a con man who teams up with an even-more-conniving psychiatrist to run scams.

In the wake of their recently-announced split, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are doing what mature adults do after a breakup: Getting on with their respective lives. Irina went back to work this week, walking in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy. Bradley, for his part, in talks for a new movie role.

The part in question is the lead role in Nightmare Alley, an upcoming adaptation of the William Lindsay Gresham novel of the same name set to be directed by Guillermo del Toro. Pretty high profile, no?

If Bradley signs on for the film, he'll be taking over a part that was first offered to (and passed on by) Leonardo DiCaprio (but hey, if you have to be second choice to someone, right?).

Per Variety:

Sources say Cooper recently received an offer and while it’s currently unclear if a deal will close, sources indicate both sides have engaged in talks. Cooper would take the place of Leonardo DiCaprio, who ended up passing on the project after a deal could not be reached.

The part Bradley is up for is a con artist who teams up with a female psychiatrist to run scams—only to find that the psychiatrist is even better at manipulating people than he is (shocker).

