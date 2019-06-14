Perfect White Button-Down Shirt
Irina Shayk Made Her Runway Debut for the First Time Since Her Split—in Form-Fitting Black Leather

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images
    • Irina modeled two outfits, in a star-studded runway including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Joan Smalls, and Doutzen Kroes.

        Yesterday, Irina Shayk got back to work after the big news of her split with Bradley Cooper, making her first catwalk appearance at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show. The show was in a gorgeous location in Florence, Italy, and Irina killed it, per usual. I know that I'm fully speculating here (models don't really smile on the runway), but she does look very somber, to me. And maybe a little tired? But of course, that might also be her smokey eye makeup.

        Actually, Irina modeled a couple outfits, first walking in a matching pinstripe blazer and skirt, with an up-to-there split showing off thigh-highs and garters, complete with a bustier and sheer gloves (I think I've found my next work outfit! Just kidding, I would look ridiculous.). Then, she stepped out in a form-fitting leather dress, with matching above the elbow gloves. Incidentally, can someone tell me if long gloves are back in fashion and if I need to buy some? I spotted formal gloves on Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour but I'm worried they'd make me look like Cruella de Vil.

        image
        Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

        She also walked with Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid (also, look how gorgeous that setting is):

        image
        Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

        So, it's back to business for the model—and she's slaying it, TBH.

